Emily Ratajkowski takes son Sylvester, 17, for a walk in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski cut a casual figure when she took her son Sylvester, 17 months, for a walk in New York City this weekend.

The 31-year-old model opted for a laid-back look for the outing as she wore a black cardigan that emphasized her tight midriff and a pair of matching shorts.

The Gone Girl star also wore a pair of white trainers and added to her look with black-rimmed sunglasses.

Emily wore a light palette of makeup and styled her brunette locks in braids for the outing.

The actress completed her look with a pair of gold earrings and a black bag.

The outing comes after Emily separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of dating last month.

It was reported that Emily made the decision to leave her film producer husband after the allegations of his infidelity, but it is believed she is coping well.

A source close to the star confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying Emily is focusing on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, at 16 months.

They said, ‘They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

The unnamed source also said that Ratajkowski plans to file for divorce, but the paperwork has not yet been filed.

The couple’s split comes after a source told Page Six that Sebastian has been a “serial cheater” and said, “Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Rumors of a breakup first started when the fashionista began showing up without her wedding ring, making no public Father’s Day wishes to her four-year-old husband last month.

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian first started dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and just a few weeks later, they married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses.

Two and a half years later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed their son into the world.