Emily Ratajkowski stuns in vintage newspaper dress while Julia Fox and Ashley Graham turn heads

Emily Ratajkowski appeared cheerful as she attended a New York Fashion Week event earlier on Friday night along with other celebrity guests.

The stunning supermodel, 31, donned a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier mini dress when she arrived for a quick photo shoot at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS and Bloomindales 150th Anniversary party.

Actress and model, Julia Fox, 32, left little to the imagination in a sheer dress, while Ashley Graham, 34, looked classic and chic in a blue velvet ensemble.

Beautiful: Emily Ratajkowski, 31, stunned in a newspaper print dress as she attended the star-studded New York Fashion Week party on Friday

The beauty opted for a vintage newspaper print Jean Paul Gaultier dress to attend the big apple anniversary event.

She paired the mini dress with a pair of knee-high boots in zebra print. Just in case the night got a little chilly, Emily added a long-sleeved black jacket that she posed with off-the-shoulder.

To enhance her red carpet look, the model carried a long black bag in her hand.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and her long locks fell right past her shoulders.

Emily officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, on Thursday after he allegedly cheated on her. Page six. The two have been separated since July.

Unique ensemble: Julia Fox, 32, attended the event in a sheer dress with shoes that appeared to be made of cellophane material

Classic: Model Ashley Graham wore an elegant blue velvet two-piece ensemble to attend the anniversary party on Friday

The Uncut Gems actress slipped into a sheer mini dress with fabric that reached to her neck.

Large silver hooks were placed through the sheer fabric, adding an edgy vibe to the look.

Julia slipped on a pair of high silver platform shoes with what appears to be a cellophane-like fabric that reached to her knees.

To coincide with the theme of her outfit, the star also held a cellophane-wrapped purse in her hand.

Ashley opted for a chic look for the event, with a blue velvet corset, cropped top and a matching skirt.

She chose to wear a pair of see-through heels and added a dainty diamond necklace for a pop of color.

Wow! Dove Cameron appeared at the celebrity event in a floor-length white dress

Mother-daughter duo: Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni Klum, attended the event together

Beautiful: Leni followed in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling industry and appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany

Harper’s Bazaar got together with Bloomingdales to celebrate the store’s 150th anniversary.

The party took place at the company’s flagship location on 59th Street in the heart of Manhattan, reported Harper’s Bazaar.

According to the fashion publication, the event is “a celebration that pays tribute to the next generation of artists, athletes and activists who are redefining what it means to make an impact.”

Actress and singer Dove Cameron wore a white, long-sleeved floor-length dress, while Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum, who had just moved to New York City, showed up together.

The judges of America’s Got Talent wore a long black dress with a plunging neckline, while Leni wore a black and gold dress with a belt at the waist.

Pop of color: Heidi Gardner and Justine Skye wore vibrant shades of green and blue

Other stars in attendance included Antoni Porowski, Jack Harlow and Angus Cloud. All three opted for classic costume ensembles.

Heidi Gardner and Justine Skye wore striking dresses in shades of green and blue.

Jared Leto chose not to wear a suit and instead wear a colorful ensemble with matching sandals.

Striking: Jared Leto chose not to wear a classic suit, but for a colorful ensemble

A list of other celebrities were invited to appear at the anniversary party, including Drew Barrymore, Kat Graham and Shay Mitchell who all opted for a pink look.

Classic and sleek black was also a popular choice for outfits, worn by Georgia Fowler, Amelia Hamlin and Carolyn Murphy.

Some stars opted for styles that were more center and neutral, like Dixie D’Amelio in a gorgeous sequin cut-out dress, Charlotte McKinney in a white dress, and Lindsey Vonn in a sheer floor-length dress.

Fashionable: Stars like Coco Rocha and Ilana Glazer chose outfits that were unique with a pop of color like green or yellow

Show-stopper: Lori Harvey wore a high-waisted skirt and a thin white bralette that showed a glimpse of her cleavage

Lori Harvey appeared in a show-stopping ensemble that consisted of a high waist, full skirt and a thin bralette that flashed part of her cleavage.

Coco Rocha and Ilana Glazer also wanted a pop of color in the outfits, such as green or yellow.

Several other fashion choices hit the red carpet, including Ella Emhoff’s business chic look, Delilah Belle Hamlin’s black cropped dress, and Candice Huffine’s red-and-blue circular-print bodycon dress.

Celebrating together: Alicia Silverstone and Christian Siriano walked the red carpet together

Clueless actress, Alicia Silverstone, and designer, Christian Siriano, wore all black to the star-studded event.

Halima Aden wore a blue sequined dress that fell to the floor, while Karen Elson donned a fitted, elegant red dress.

Imman Hammam wore a white dress with a fur coat of the same color in her hand, while Kelsea Ballerini and Lana Condor chose black.

Big Smile: Halima Aden and Karen Elson all smiled as they posed for photos