Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a stroll with her son in New York City

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out on Sunday for a walk with her one-year-old son Sylvester in New York City.

The 31-year-old American model was joined by a friend and casually dressed in a long black leather jacket over a green blouse as she enjoyed the beautiful fall weather.

Earlier this week, the model shone in a double denim ensemble as she attended Paris Fashion Week’s Loewe show on Friday.

On Saturday the supermodel told Sydney confidential that the online world can be ‘toxic’ and present unattainable ‘curated’ ideals for women.

“It’s clear that social media is incredibly toxic,” she said.

It comes after Emily opened up about the state of the Me Too movement in a new TikTok video she shared with her 1.8 million followers on Friday.

The supermodel shared how she believed it didn’t make any significant change in the world.

The outspoken Vogue model is rumored to have a new love interest after ending her four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The siren is romantically linked to 58-year-old movie star Brad Pitt.

PageSix claimed that the Bullet Train actor and the supermodel have seen each other but are not “officially dating.”

According to Peoplethe Oscar-winning actor and model can’t seem to get enough of each other.

“They spend a lot of time together,” the insider told the site.

The PageSix source shared: ‘People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad doesn’t date anyone. She [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen together a few times.’

PageSix didn’t say what city the two spent time in, but she was in New York before heading to Italy for the Versace show last week. Pitt was in Paris at the same time.

However, it seems Emily isn’t alone as the insider said he’s also been “seen with other people” in recent months.

And then it was added that he’s not really dating “anyone in particular.”

in August OK magazine also claimed that Pitt got close to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?’

Meanwhile, Pitt is divorced from Angelina Jolie but continues to defend himself against charges of misconduct amid their turbulent public custody battle over their children.