Emily Ratajkowski spends time apart from ex Sebastian Bear-Mcclard on stroll with son in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski spent some quality time Sunday afternoon with her son Sylvester, one, while taking a leisurely stroll in Manhattan amid divorce rumors.

While her ex Sebastian Bear-Mcclard headed to the Dogpound gym for a grueling workout, the supermodel, 31, pushed her little boy’s stroller down a sidewalk while parading her incredibly tight legs in charcoal-colored shorts.

Despite dealing with the fallout from the 34-year-old actor’s alleged infidelity, she appeared cheerful, laughing as she rocked a white t-shirt and New Balance sneakers.

The six-foot-tall was not wearing her engagement ring or wedding ring and later changed into light gray sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski’s estranged husband looked downcast as he prepared to work up a sweat.

After claims that his “serious” cheating led to the end of their four-year marriage, the producer of Uncut Gems appeared to be keeping a low profile in a dark tank and baggy shorts.

Last Thursday, Ratajkowski revealed her true feelings about their breakup by ‘liking’ tweets about why her marriage ended.

The 31-year-old’s social media activity comes after it was revealed that she and husband Sebastian have split after four years of marriage, amid claims the producer is a ‘series impostor’.

While Emily hasn’t released an official statement about the reason for the split, she chose to like a tweet that specifically mentioned her estranged partner’s alleged infidelity.

“I can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” tweeted an irate fan, who got a like from the Inamorata designer.

Another tweet read: “Girls, how do we celebrate Emrata’s divorce.”

While Emily liked a third comment that read, “Emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is really very real.”

At the end of July, it was reported that the fashion star had made the decision to leave her film producer husband after the allegations of his infidelity, but it is believed that she is coping well.

A source close to the star recently confirmed the news: PEOPLEand said Emily is focused on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, at 16 months.

They said, ‘They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

The unnamed source also said that Ratajkowski plans to file for divorce, but the paperwork has not yet been filed.

Better times: In February, she marked their four-year wedding anniversary with photos from their courthouse ceremony (pictured above)

The couple’s split comes after a source told Page six that Sebastian has been a ‘serial cheater’ and said, ‘Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Rumors of a breakup first started when the fashionista began showing up without her wedding ring, making no public Father’s Day wishes to her four-year-old husband last month.

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian first started dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and just a few weeks later, they married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses.

Two and a half years later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed their son into the world.