Emily Ratajkowski SLAMS Marilyn Monroe Biopic Blonde For ‘Fetishizing Female Pain Even In Death’

Emily Ratajkowski denounced Marilyn Monroe’s new biopic Blonde for “fetishing female pain, even in death.”

She posted a TikTok video denouncing the Netflix movie starring Ana De Armas, while admitting she hasn’t watched it yet.

The 31-year-old, who recently left her alleged unfaithful husband, argued that “anger” is harder to “fetishize” and thus declared herself to be in her “B**** era.”

“So I’ve heard a lot about this Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, which I haven’t seen yet, but I’m not surprised to hear that it’s another movie that fetishizes female pain, even in death,” Emily began her TikTok- monologue .

Her perspective appears to have been colored by Blonde’s poor reviews, which have strongly polarized critics to 43% on Rotten tomatoes.

The Wall Street Journal called the film ‘a long battle in grief and more than predictable tragedy’, the New York Times accused it of ‘exploitation of Marilyn Monroe for the sake of the old days’ and the… New Yorker called it “ridiculously vulgar – Monroe’s story as if it was being channeled through Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ.”

Slings and arrows also came from abroad, with those from Australia news.com.au called the film ‘two hours and 46 minutes of agony after agony’, India’s NDTV dismissing it as ‘relentlessly gloomy’ and Irish state broadcaster RTE says: ‘The nearly three-hour slog feels like yet another brutal layer of exploitation of the 20th-century icon.’

Emily, who had apparently read the press around the film, said, “We love to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse, look at Britney Spears, look at the way we’re obsessed with Diana’s death, the way we’re obsessed with dead girls and serial killers. Watch any CSI episode and it’s like this crazy fetishization of female pain and death.”

In a more reflective mode, she noted that “As a woman, I mean I can definitely say to myself that I’ve learned how to give my own pain and my own pain in life fetishes so that it feels like something that can be cared for, that’s kinda sexy, and like, you know, “I’m like, oh, screwed up girl, whatever.”‘

Emily, who wrote an essay book called My Body, exploring themes like her own sexualization, also in the public eye, said, “And I think we do that in many, many different ways, but I want that to change.” comes in.’

She continued: ‘But I was thinking about it and you know what’s kind of hard to make fetishes? Fury. Anger is hard to fetishize. So I have a proposal. I think we should all be a little more pissed off. I’m going to be in my B**** era – 2022, baby, is my B**** era. That is, I think we should all be in our B**** era.”

The supermodel concluded, “So I’m going to go crazy seeing this movie, I already know, but it’s nothing new and yeah, I’m just going to get mad.”

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the Netflix movie went wild earlier this year when it was revealed that it was so explicit that it had been given an NC-17 rating.

The film is based on a novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates about Marilyn’s turbulent career and love life until her death at age 36 in 1962.

Bond girl Ana De Armas has received praise for her performance as Marilyn, even from some critics who expressed their distaste for the overall film.

Emily’s proclamation to enter her ‘B**** era’ comes after she leaves her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, a producer who works with the Safdie brothers.

They secretly married in 2018 after reportedly dating for just a few weeks, but Emily later confirmed that she had known the blistering heartthrob for years.

Sebastian and Emily welcomed their firstborn child Sylvester last year and celebrated his first birthday together in March. But in June, Emily stopped wearing her wedding ring in public and had neglected to wish Sebastian Happy Father’s Day on Instagram.

The news broke the following month that they had split up, and a Page six source said Sebastian “cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Emily then added fuel to the suspicion that month by liking a tweet that read, “can’t believe that little jerk cheated on emrata.”

But otherwise, she has remained diligently private on the matter and refrained from directly commenting on the split in public.