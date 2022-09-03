Emily Ratajkowski shows some skin in denim shorts as she takes her son Sylvester for a walk in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The photo showed Emily Ratajkowski taking her son Sylvester for a walk in New York City on Saturday afternoon.

The 31-year-old supermodel showed off a significant amount of skin as she rocked a dressy ensemble and gave her one-year-old son a bit of time in the fresh air.

The fashion industry personality recently separated from her husband of four years and father of her child, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Attributed Mom: Emily Ratajkowski was photographed taking her baby son Sylvester for a walk in New York City on Saturday afternoon

Ratajkowski kept it simple during her outing, tucking a black T-shirt into jeans that showed off her thighs.

The model added a bit of brightness to her look with a pair of stark white Converse sneakers.

The runway regular comes with a pair of earrings and stylish sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brunette hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders as she went for a walk with her son.

Staying comfortable: Ratajkowski kept it simple on her outing, tucking a black T-shirt into jeans that showed off her thighs

Stylish: the normal catwalk with a pair of earrings and stylish sunglasses

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had been friends for years before dating in 2018.

The model was previously in a long-term relationship with musician Jeff Magid, from whom she divorced that same year.

The social media powerhouse shocked many when she revealed that she and her now estranged husband had decided to get married after only a few weeks of dating.

The couple stayed together for another two years before announcing that they were pregnant in October 2020.

In the past: Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had been friends for years before dating in 2018; they will be seen in 2020

Ratajkowski gave birth to her son in March last year.

It was announced that the supermodel and Bear-McClard had split up last July.

The runway regular sparked speculation about the status of her marriage when she was seen without her wedding ring in several social media posts shared that same month.

Page six later confirmed that the two had split up and planned to divorce in the near future.

Separate ways: Page Six later confirmed that the two had split up and planned to divorce in the near future; they will be seen in 2020

A source spoke to the media and stated that the end of the relationship between Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard was caused by his alleged infidelity.

The insider said of the producer, “He’s a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Representatives of both the model and the estranged husband did not respond to requests for comment at the time.