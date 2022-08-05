Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned midriff in a crop top as she takes son Sly for a stroll in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski fully showcased her incredibly slim figure as she stepped out in New York City on a humid day.

The 32-year-old model bared her tight midriff in a tiny black crop top as she took her one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear-McLard for a walk on Friday.

The top of the Gone Girl star had thin spaghetti straps showing off her sculpted arms.

The founder of Inamorata paired her crop top with ripped high-waisted denim shorts in a light wash.

The video clip vixen accessorized with a brown leather belt and wore black and white sneakers.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks parted down the middle and down around her shoulders.

She wore brown square-framed tortoiseshell sunglasses that she later put on her head.

Emily wore a gold necklace with a ‘Sylvester’ name tag, but without her wedding ring.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star held her iPhone to her ear as she pushed Sly’s stroller down the sidewalk in Soho.

The actress’ outing comes amid reports that husband Sebastian Bear-McClard is hoping for another chance to save his marriage.

The two were rumored to have split up last month, with Ratajkowski planning to file for divorce following allegations of cheating.

“Sebastian begs her to give him another chance,” a source close to the star said Page sixadding that she’s not interested: “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and found out he was doing even more stuff behind her back.”

Although the beauty – who Sly shares with Sebastian – hasn’t hired a lawyer yet, the publication claims she plans to file for divorce.

And the couple’s friends are reportedly saddened to see the breakdown of the marriage.

“All their friends loved watching them in the papers and in the headlines,” a source revealed, adding: “I don’t know the truth about Sebastian’s behavior, and I don’t defend him, but I know they’ are both wavering. It’s so sad.’

“Everyone was really excited for them, they got married so quickly, but they made sense,” the insider added. “I think people thought Sebastian wasn’t good enough for Emily, but she understood” [him]. She is the ultimate woman, he is a handsome man and they are both very smart.’

Last month, a source claimed that Page six that the Good Time producer cheated: ‘Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog,” the source said.

Ratajkowski seemed to confirm this was the case as she “liked” multiple tweets discussing the split and his alleged cheating.

Ratajkowski sparked rumors of a breakup in July, when she was seen several times without her wedding ring.

She was recently seen on Monday taking a walk with their son and again not wearing her ring.

Meanwhile, Bear-McClard was still seen that same day with his gold band on his finger, going to the Dogpound gym for a grueling workout.

Emily didn’t post any public Father’s Day wishes for her four-year-old husband last month, though she did mark their fourth wedding anniversary on Instagram in February, featuring several throwback photos.

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian were married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses.

Two and a half years later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed their son into the world.

Bear-McClard is best known for producing several films directed by brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, including Heaven Knows What, the crime film Good Time starring Robert Pattinson and Adam Sandler’s acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems.

Emily and Sebastian were last spotted together on holiday in Italy in mid-June, and appeared in good spirits relaxing together on the beach at Porto Ercole.

The couple were also among the many celebrity guests at Ari Emanuel’s wedding to Sarah Staudinger in St. Tropez in late May.

All seemed well with the pair on Monday, May 23, when they were spotted in Nice ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. Ratajkowski even lovingly adjusted Sebastian’s sunglasses while he was at the airport.

Neither Emily nor her husband have made any public comments so far regarding the status of their marriage.