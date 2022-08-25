Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs in a white crop top and plaid slacks in New York city

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted shopping for camera gear in New York City on Thursday.

The supermodel looked stylish as she wore her hair in two braids while adding slim sunglasses and earrings to match her gold necklace and ring.

But all eyes were on her tummy as the My Body author flashed her tummy in a white short-sleeved crop top paired with edgy plaid chain-detail pants.

In the city: Emily Ratajkowski showed off her toned abs in a white crop top while adding plaid pants while shopping in New York City

Emily was also wearing black Yeezy 500 sneakers from Kanye West.

And the Versace model also carried a green shopping bag while carrying her keys.

Frequently seen in the Big Apple this summer, the Vogue model seems to be getting used to life as a single woman.

The music video muse of iCarly alum and Blurred Lines has made her way as a style icon both on and off the runway in recent years.

Covergirl: The supermodel looked classy as she wore her hair in two braids while adding slim sunglasses and earrings to match her gold necklace and ring

Despite the surprising news that her union with Sebastian Bear-McClard ended in early July after four years of marriage, Ratajkowski hasn’t missed a moment and has been busy all summer.

She has shared more of her life on social media since she filed for divorce almost two months ago.

The star recently posted a series of images of her in a red bikini from her own brand Inamorata.

Footloose and fancy-free: Emily also wore black Yeezy 500 sneakers from Kanye West. And the Versace model also carried a green shopping bag while carrying her keys

The star showed off her abs, petite waist, sculpted arms and slender legs as she slipped into a triangle-top bikini — Inamorata’s Orpheus top and Carlotta bottoms in red satin — for another pin-up post.

The brunette bombshell looked incredible in the brightly colored bathing suit that barely contained her belongings.

The photos were taken in the Inamorata designer’s modern-looking New York City home, which she used to share with Sebastian.

She took several selfies and was also seen holding her son Sylvester in her arms.

A10: Ratajkowski has some of the best curves in the modeling world and she seemed to want to remind her Instagram followers of that on Tuesday; seen in Inamorata’s Orpheus top and Carlotta bottom in Red Satin