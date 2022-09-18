Emily Ratajkowski shows off her sensational figure in a sheer maroon gown on the catwalk at LFW show

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning walking the runway at the Nensi Dojaka show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

The supermodel, 31, showed off her sensational figure in a sheer auburn dress and a pair of matching heels.

She backed her brunette locks in a stylish wet hairdo and adorned them with a pair of long pearl earrings.

Emily wore a flawless bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, paired with a shimmery nude lip.

The star walked in front of a large group of models, all showing off the new Nensi Dojaka collection.

The beauty shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the event with her 29.5 million Instagram followers.

Emily released a collection of essays titled My Body last November and launched her swimsuit line Inamorata in November 2017.

She confirmed she is “recently single” in a TikTok video following her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35.

Emily and Sebastian were last photographed together in Italy on June 19, before she decided in July to end their four-year marriage over allegedly being a “serious cheater.”

The Blurred Lines music video star famously married Sebastian in February 2018 in a New York City courthouse — just two months after ending her three-year, live-in relationship with music producer Jeff Magid.

Their split came after another insider told Page Six that Sebastian is a serial cheater, saying, “Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Stylish: Mia Regan, who was also in attendance, rocked a pair of bold lilac tights and a coordinated jacket with the figure-hugging number

Good looks: Romeo Beckham’s ex-girlfriend kept her look casual by donning a pair of chunky black boots and carrying her stuff in a chic pink crossbody bag

The model was previously in a long-term relationship with musician Jeff Magid, from whom she divorced that same year.

The social media powerhouse shocked many when she revealed that she and her now estranged husband had decided to get married after only a few weeks of dating.

The couple stayed together for another two years before announcing that they were pregnant in October 2020.

Ratajkowski gave birth to her son in March last year.