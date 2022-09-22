Emily Ratajkowski shows off her model figure and flashes her washboard abs in a crop top in Milan

Emily Ratajkowski looked sensational as she stepped out in Milan on Thursday during Fashion Week.

Showing off her famous physique, the 31-year-old model flashed her washboard abs in a crop top and quirky pants.

It comes after the My Body author responded to Sara Foster’s take on cheating men. Emily recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid allegations that he cheated.

Step Out: Emily Ratajkowski showed off her model figure and flashed her washboard abs in a crop top and pants as she stepped outside during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

Emily looked stylish in a black high-neck, long-sleeved crop top and white jeans with a unique chain print.

She looked elegant with her dark locks in a bun.

Emily paired the look with black sunglasses and black strappy heels.

She seemed cheerful as she stepped outside, smiling as she walked through the city.

On Tuesday, Emily fired back at Sara Foster after the actress criticized the Instagram influencer who claimed to have had an affair with Adam Levine last year.

After Sara went to TikTok to voice her grievances with Sumner Stroh, the model who accused Adam of having an affair with her, Emily slammed the post, claiming it was wrong to blame the “other woman.”

The model responded to criticism of Sumner, 23, as “sexism and classic misogyny,” saying that “the power dynamic is so skewed” because Adam, 43, is “twice his age” and labeled his alleged behavior “predatory and manipulative.” .

“I’m going to try not to screw up now,” Emily said after playing a short clip from Sara’s original video. “I just couldn’t disagree more.

“I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-year-old women who hang out with men in positions of power who are twice their age.

“The power dynamics are so skewed, it’s ridiculous. Like, it’s predatory, it’s manipulative, I can’t imagine, I disagree.

Plus, if you’re the one in the relationship, you’re the one who’s obligated to be loyal.

“So the whole other woman, they’re to blame, that’s bad. And it’s literally designed to tell women apart.”

She continued in a second video, “This is actually part two, but I think a big problem in our culture right now is we just say, ‘Oh men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re terrible.”

“We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women, we ask women to change their behavior instead of just telling men to change their behavior. It’s sexism, it’s classic misogyny. Period of time.’

Without mentioning Adam or Sumner, Sara addressed the controversy in a scathing video posted to TikTok.

“Dear men who cheat: you are assholes. Dear women who cheat with married men, you suck too,” Sara wrote in the corner of the clip.

“He’s obviously a pig and disgusting, but this woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video that claims — by the way, doesn’t even apologize — but publishes it for the world.

“For a pregnant woman to see when she could have just sent her a private message, she claimed it wasn’t her fault or anything,” she said.

Foster did not address Sumner’s claim that a tabloid was about to print the story that would have made the claims public anyway.

“It’s like we don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married, okay, and you went along. You could have easily ignored the messages. You knew he was married. We don’t feel sorry for you.’