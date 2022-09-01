Emily Ratajkowski shows off her legs in a pair of tiny black shorts as she takes her dog for a walk

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her long legs as she walked her dog Colombo for a walk on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old model wore small black pants showing her tinted pins, and paired it with a baby blue tank top.

The star also got some help from a friend to move a few leftover pieces into her new apartment, after moving out of the matrimonial home she shared with her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on Tuesday, following allegations of cheating.

The founder of Inamorata paired the look with a stylish black bag slung over her shoulder.

The beauty shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of black shades and wore white sneakers for the day.

She wore her long dark brown locks parted in the middle and cascading over her shoulders, and adorned with a pair of silver hoops.

Meanwhile, her friend was wearing a white tank top and cammo pants, and saw her grab some things from the trunk of a car to take to Emily’s new house.

Ratajkowski was seen leaving the marital home she previously shared with Sebastian in Manhattan, less than a month after their breakup after four years of marriage.

When movers removed her furniture, artwork, clothing and other belongings from their apartment on Tuesday, she was seen rocking a curvy black unitard, which showed off her incredibly toned figure and white sneakers.

The mother of one, who reportedly left the 41-year-old Uncut Gems producer after claiming he was unfaithful, was helped by a friend as she carried bags and plants to a waiting car before driving away.

While packing her supplies, the Gone Girl star carried a small tree in pots just weeks after she and Bear-McClard sold their three-bedroom Los Angeles home for $2.4 million.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard bought the house in May 2018 for $2 million, just months after they were married in an intimate ceremony on February 23. It is unclear to whom the house was sold.

After parting ways with her former partner, a source told People Ratajkowski makes it “good” and focuses on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, 16 months.

Late last month, an insider told the outlet, “They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

The unnamed source also said that Ratajkowski plans to file for divorce, but the paperwork has not yet been filed.

Their split comes after another insider told Page six that Sebastian is a “serial cheater” and says, “Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Comedian and social media influencer Claudia Oshry also responded to the situation on an episode of The Morning Toast podcast, claiming that Bear-McClard’s infidelity was an open secret and confirming that Ratajkowski plans to divorce him.

“Her husband is known to have cheated on her and they are filing for divorce,” Oshry said, adding that when the couple officially confirm their divorce, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Neither Ratajkowski nor Bear-McClard have publicly commented on the news of the split.

The runway sensation and Sebastian first began dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and got married just a few weeks later in a civil ceremony in New York City.

The duo welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, one, on March 8, 2021.