Emily Ratajkowski shows off her busty chest in a red string bikini as she cuts her hair on TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski stopped by on TikTok on Sunday to share a new video with her 1.5 million followers.

The 31-year-old supermodel smoldered in a red thong bikini while standing in a bathroom, cutting her hair.

She guided her fans through the process as she said, “Ok! We’re going to the beach and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair.’

She wore two layered gold necklaces as she split her time between talking into the camera and looking in the mirror.

Her adorable son Sylvester Apollo Bear, one, appeared in the minute-long clip.

He heard cooing in the background before the bomb grabbed the toddler and placed him on her hip.

‘Is this crazy? Am I crazy?’ she asked rhetorically, studying her reflection with scissors in hand.

Inamorata’s swimwear designer looked typically gorgeous while grooming herself in a white bathroom.

“Okay, this guy doesn’t want me to record this video without him, but I can’t cut my hair at the same time, so I don’t know what we’re going to do,” she said at one point, referring to her only child.

Sly wore nothing but a white diaper sucking his thumb as he lay comfortably in his mother’s arms.

Ratajkowski shares it with her four-year-old husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom she was going to divorce.

Ratajkowski wore a pair of thick gold hoops, which were visible as she pulled her hair back with her hands.

After putting her son down, she reappeared and told her audience, “Okay, we’ve got to be quick,” adding that she planned to “flatten out” her long dark brown locks.

Then she explained, “I needed to do some off-camera action,” after confidently cutting the front strands of her hair.

She admitted: “I’ve cut hair before, but this isn’t my best work. But you know, it’s a start.’

In her caption, she wrote, “I know you can’t tell a difference at the end.”

In a separate TikTok clip shared recently, she lay in bed interacting with her fans.

She used an interactive filter that answered questions when it said “Yes” when asked if she would be “forever single.”

Rumor has it that Emily has separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, amid rumors of cheating.

While neither half of the couple has commented on their relationship status, the model has been seen without her wedding ring.

And she liked several tweets beating up Bear-McClard and seemingly confirming the rumors.

The pair married in a courthouse in 2018.