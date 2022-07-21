Emily Ratajkowski shows off her abs as she dances around with her pal after split from husband

Emily Ratajkowski appeared to put her recent marital woes aside on Thursday, when she took to her TikTok with an upbeat video.

The runway phenom, 31, showed off her washboard abs in an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder top and black yoga pants, and was seen dancing around with friend Mel Ottenberg, the editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine.

The video comes after it was revealed that she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41, have split after four years amid claims the producer is a “series impostor.”

“8 am fit check with Mel,” she captioned the clip.

The beauty shielded her eyes from the sun with large sunglasses and a small black purse.

She also wore delicate gold earrings and a gold ring on her index finger, but did not wear her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Ottenberg wore a white tank top tucked into light jeans.

Mel also took to his Instagram Stories to share the couple’s cute video and send his love to the founder of Inamorata, writing, “I [red heart emoji] @emrata.’

It was reported on Tuesday that the star had made the decision to leave her film producer husband after allegations of his infidelity, but is said to be coping well.

A source close to the star confirmed the news to PEOPLEand said Emily is focused on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, at 16 months.

They said, ‘They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

The unnamed source also said that Ratajkowski plans to file for divorce, but the paperwork has not yet been filed.

Their split comes after a source told Page six on Friday that Sebastian is a ‘serial cheater’ and says, ‘Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Rumors of a breakup first started when… the fashionista began to appear without her wedding ring, and didn’t post any public Father’s Day wishes to her four-year-old husband last month.

Neither Ratajkowski nor her husband have made any public comments so far regarding the status of their marriage.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard for comment.

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian first started dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and just a few weeks later, they married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses.

Two and a half years later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed their son into the world.