Emily Ratajkowski shows off ‘battle wounds’ she got after attending Bad Bunny concert

She attended the Bad Bunny concert Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

And days after the live show, Emily Ratajkowski showed “battle wounds” from attending the show, though she didn’t reveal how she got them.

Emily, 31, shared a video of herself naked with a close-up of a bruise on her hip.

The star shared the video on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, captioning it as “bad rabbit fight wounds.”

Emily was completely naked in the video, but her long hair covered her bare breasts.

A large bruise was visible on her right hip, which is where she focused her videos and photos in her stories.

On Monday, Emily shared a slideshow of the Bad Bunny concert she attended Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in the Big Apple.

For the concert, Emily wore a low-slung miniskirt in a taupe color, paired with a black belt.

Emily added a plunging zebra-patterned bodysuit, which emphasized her braless cleavage and flashed a hint of her flat midriff.

The mother of one added a black vest and several gold chains to round out her concert attire.

Emily wore her long locks loose and in waves with nude lipstick on her pout.

Emily reportedly split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41, after he allegedly ‘cheated’ her, according to Page six.

The outlet insider said, “Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

The couple, who married in 2018, share son Sylvester, born in March 2021.