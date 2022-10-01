Emily Ratajkowski shows off her model figure while visiting her childhood home in Mallorca

She enjoys the sun in the city where she spent her childhood.

And Emily Ratajkowski showed off her model figure in strappy crop top while on holiday in Mallorca with her 22-month-old son Sly.

The 31-year-old model looked stunning in the belly vest, which she paired with black wide-leg pants.

Stunning: Emily Ratajkowski, 31, flaunted her model figure in strappy crop top while on holiday in Mallorca with her son Sly, a

Emily wore her dark brown locks in an updo with a claw clip and kept her eyes closed with sunglasses.

She wore a thick gold belt and a pair of earrings, while wearing a black jacket.

Little Sly was dressed in a printed red top with patterned trousers while the mother and son were accompanied by a friend.

Holiday: The model looked fantastic in the tummy tuck she paired with black wide-leg pants

Chic: she wore a thick gold belt and a pair of earrings, while wearing a black jacket

Emily shares her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom she is currently divorcing.

It comes as Emily looked stunning in a carousel of photos shared on Instagram Wednesday of herself and Sly in Sant Juan.

The brunette bombshell looked incredible in baggy green pants and a cropped black T-shirt as she posed next to a green door. In the second image, the model is standing in front of the same door as a baby while lying on her father’s shoulders.

Relaxing: Little Sly was dressed in a printed red top with patterned pants while the mother and son were accompanied by a friend

Sunlit: Emily shares her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom she is currently divorcing

These images were shared just after the siren had a romantic link with 58-year-old movie star Brad Pitt.

The My Body author wrote on her Instagram caption: ‘While I was walking around Sly, this lovely man (third slide!) stopped in his car and came up to me with Mi Cuerpo (my book in Spanish!) He told me that he and his daughter read it. Talk about a full circle, universe coming together, magical moment.’

Music video muse Blurred Lines added an image of the man holding her book, as well as childhood photos of herself in that area feeding a goat, listening to music, and playing outside in the shower.

Childhood Spot: It comes as Emily looked gorgeous in a carousel of images shared on Instagram on Wednesday of herself and Sly in Sant Juan

As a child: Young Emily is depicted on the shoulders of a man, probably her father, touching the same green door she posed in front of with her son, Sly

The mini-vacation with her son was probably a much-needed time-out for the i-Carly alum who has been making her way as a style icon on and off the runway in recent years.

The Vogue model appears to be enjoying her newfound life and personal time as a single mom of one after ending a four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard amid rumors he cheated on the supermodel.

And now it looks like the star has a new love interest as Emily and Pitt have reportedly been spending time together.

Beautiful girl: The Blurred Lines music video muse has added an image of her younger self with a fan

Monday morning PageSix claimed the 58-year-old Bullet Train actor and the supermodel have seen each other but are not “officially dating.”

According to Peoplethe Oscar-winning actor and model can’t seem to get enough of each other.

“They spend a lot of time together,” the insider told the site.

Last week, there was chatter on social media that the brunette bombshell and the veteran actor were seeing each other, but there was no evidence of that.

The PageSix source shared: “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad doesn’t date anyone. She [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen together a few times.’

New love?: According to People, the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 31-year-old My Body author can’t seem to get enough of each other. “They spend a lot of time together,” the insider told the site

Happy child: The mother of one brought her son to the same town she grew up in and shared memories of her time there as a child, in one image feeding a baby goat with a baby bottle

PageSix didn’t say which city the two spent time in, but she’s been in New York lately and went to Italy for the Versace show last week. Pitt was in Paris on Sunday.

But it seems Emily isn’t alone, as the insider said he’s also been “seen with other people” in recent months.

And then it was added that he’s not really dating “anyone in particular.”

In August, OK Magazine also claimed that Pitt got close to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?’