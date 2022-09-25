Emily Ratajkowski shows a lot of leg in a daring leather skirt during Milan Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the beauties to hit the runway during Milan Fashion Week that kicked off last Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

One day after making a splash on the Versace show, the stunner kept making the rounds and he stepped out to Bally with a girlfriend.

Photographers couldn’t get enough of the I Feel Pretty star as she arrived big in a brown leather skirt with a bold thigh-high split, a white button-down shirt and black needlepoint boots.

Ratajkowski put on a leggy show thanks to the slit in her skirt, which also put her sexy boots front and center.

A group of admirers, both professional and amateur, snapped as she stepped out of her chauffeured vehicle.

As she made her way to the entrance, with a friend right behind her, the London, England resident stopped to ring her phone.

On this evening, the newly single lady had her dark brown locks styled long and flowing over her chest and down her back with a center part.

The previous day, Ratajkowski walked the runway at the Versace Fashion Week show as part of the designer’s new Spring and Summer 2023 collection.

The leggy model turned heads in a black leather mini skirt, black leather and denim motorcycle jacket, knee-high platform boots and her dark brown hair, styled long and straight.

At the Versace after-party, the author of My Body wore a sleeveless black dress with a plunging neckline reaching to her belly button, along with pair of black high heeled pumps.

Along with Milan, Ratajkowski has also worked on the catwalks during recent fashion weeks in New York and London.

In July, the proud new mother of 18-month-old son Sylvester announced that she was splitting up from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and has since filed for divorce. after he allegedly cheated on her.

Milan Fashion Week started last Tuesday and lasts until Monday, September 26.