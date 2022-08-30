Emily Ratajkowski showcases toned arms and legs in black unitard as she sets out for a drive in NY

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski looked set for training in New York City on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Versace model wore a curve hugging a black unitard that showed off her taut arms and legs as she headed for a ride.

The cover model’s auburn lock was styled in loose waves while she added black sunglasses.

Sleek: Emily Ratajkowski looked cool and sleek in New York on Tuesday. The 31-year-old wore a curve hugging a black unitard who showed off her muscular arms and legs as she headed for a ride

She wore simple daytime makeup and completed her ensemble with dark square sunglasses.

The Welcome Home actress looked comfortable in white canvas Nike sneakers as she prepared to get behind the wheel.

The My Body author and recognized feminist, who recently split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, recently took to TikTok to express her support for women and list what she sees as setbacks to her gender.

Shades: The cover model’s auburn lock was styled in loose waves. She wore simple daytime makeup and completed her ensemble with dark square sunglasses

In the short video, the Gone Girl actress lies on her side with her head in her hand as she lip-syncs to an accelerated version of Jazmine Sullivan’s Lions, Tigers and Bears.

The runway veteran then lists the things that do scare her: “Roe v Wade gets quashed, Harvey (Weinstein) gets an appeal, Shia’s (LaBeouf) redemption tour, the way you dragged Amber (Heard) and the precedent set. lawsuit set.’

Emily wrote below the list: “It’s (sic) 2022 and it’s getting even SCARIER to be a woman.”

Comfortable: The Welcome Home actress looked comfortable in white canvas Nike sneakers as she prepared to get behind the wheel

The upload received more than 2,000 responses, mostly positive, and many followers thanked her for standing up for Amber Heard.

The model, often known as Emrata, made the post the same day Amber’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 59, was performing at the MTV Video Music Awards as the Moon Person.

The Aquaman actress is currently appealing the $10 million awarded to her ex-husband after a jury found she defamed the actor in an op-ed published in the Washington Post.