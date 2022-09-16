Emily Ratajkowski showcases her curvy form while rocking a leopard print bikini from Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski gave her nearly 30 million Instagram followers a first look at her physique with a photo shared in her Story on Friday.

The 31-year-old supermodel was seen rocking a swimsuit from her personal swimwear brand, Inamorata, as she posed for the snap.

The beauty found herself in her new living room after moving out of the New York City apartment she shared with her ex, Sebastian Bear McClard.

Good stuff! Emily Ratajkowski gave her nearly 30 million Instagram followers a first look at her physique with a photo shared in her Story on Friday; she was in her new path

Ratajkowski’s leopard print top showed much of her upper bust and impeccably toned stomach.

The fashion industry personality also wore matching bottoms that exposed her rounded hips and chiseled thighs.

Her dark brown hair fell down her back like a waterfall, adding an element of darkness to her look for the day.

In August she moved into her new home. She was pictured with a plant seen in the new image.

Her new home has hardwood floors and high ceilings. There is also a round light beige sofa.

A strong start: Ratajkowski founded Inamorata earlier in 2017, when the brand’s products were first made available to the public

This summer she filed for divorce from Sebastian, a film producer; it has been alleged that he cheated on her. Together they share a son, Sylvester.

Ratajkowski founded Inamorata in 2017. The company initially offered a limited selection of swimwear when it debuted.

It has since expanded to include headgear, footwear and various accessories in recent years.

Hands-on: The supermodel herself often appears in her brand’s promotional materials, and figures such as Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber can also be seen in photos shared on the company’s Instagram account

The supermodel herself often appears in her brand’s promotional materials, and figures such as Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber have also been featured in photos shared on the company’s Instagram account.

Ratajkowski recently spoke about Inamorata during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar and said she made the most of her experience as a business owner.

“Having my own business and working with a group of women that I love who are my friends… that was so much fun,” she said.

The fashion industry personality further commented that she was pleased with the success she had achieved in recent years.

Enjoy: The fashion industry personality further commented that she was pleased with the success she had achieved in recent years

“What I like now is that in my career I have things more in my hands and in my control. Failures feel more like speed bumps than huge losses and I feel less influenced by other people saying no,” she said.

Ratajkowski then stated that she made it a point to have different professional interests.

“I think the biggest obstacle in my career has been transitioning and doing things that people didn’t really expect,” she said.