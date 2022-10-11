Emily Ratajkowski seemingly comes out as bisexual amid romance rumors with Brad Pitt

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski has apparently come out as bisexual via TikTok, as she responded to a video asking those who “identify as bisexual” whether they “have a green velvet couch” on Monday.

Less than a month after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the 31-year-old supermodel dropped a not-so-subtle hint about her sexuality when she showed off her own green velvet couch.

In the footage, the mother-of-one appeared to be open about her attraction to both men and women, giving the camera a mischievous look as she lay on her couch in a baggy white and red sweatshirt.

Proud: Emily Ratajkowski

Her comment section was inundated with congratulations, with many writing, “Another win for the ladies.”

“Let’s just say this is probably one of many things I never expected,” wrote another as other fans raved about the slew of celebrities who recently hinted at being in the LGBTQIA community this week, including Madonna and Shay Mitchell, ahead of the National Coming Day Out on October 11.

Ratajkowski’s latest social media post comes after actress Shay Mitchell joined the same trend.

Coming Out:

Mitchell, who played Emily Fields’ LGBTQ character in Pretty Little Liars for seven seasons, previously discussed the similarities between Emily’s sexuality and her own.

“People always ask me, ‘You’re playing a gay character? Are you gay? Are you straight? Is this you? Is that you?'” the actress told Maxim in 2017.

“Look, Emily doesn’t label herself, and I don’t label myself either. I fall in love with someone’s mind. Love is love, and I’ll keep saying that.’

Since 2017, the Canadian star has been in a relationship with boyfriend Matte Babel. The couple have two daughters: Atlas, 2, and Rome, 4 months.

Tips Drop:

Mitchell, who played Emily Fields' LGBTQ character on Pretty Little Liars for seven seasons, previously discussed the similarities between Emily's sexuality and her own (pictured September 2022).

At the end of August, the news came that according to People, the Ratajkowski “spent a lot of time” with Brad Pitt.

“Friends not sure if it’s serious,” it was shared, adding: “They don’t seem to be dating formally.”

The age difference is striking. At 31, the My Body author is just 10 years older than his oldest child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Moving on:

In September, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, two months after they broke up over allegations that he had cheated on her.

The model has reportedly made the decision to leave her husband, the film producer, following the allegations of his infidelity, but is said to be doing well.

A source close to the star first confirmed the shocking split with People in July, explaining that Emily is focused on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, one.

“They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She’s doing well,” the insider revealed. “She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’