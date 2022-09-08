Emily Ratajkowski rocks a transparent brown set while attending the 2022 US Open in New York City

Emily Ratajkowski looked as chic as ever while attending the 2022 US Open in New York City on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old model looked fall ready in a sheer brown set with a green leaf pattern, which she paired with trendy pointed-toe boots.

Inside, Emily sat next to comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, 30, while watching the quarterfinals of the women’s singles match between United States Jessica Pegula and Polish superstar Iga Swiatek.

The fashionista wore her dark brown locks parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders and back.

Ratajkowski accessorized the outfit with a sleek black bag and wore hoops for the day.

As for glamour, the founder of Inamorata highlighted the apples of her cheeks with blush and rocked a nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Ziwe sported an all-black look for the match and was complemented by a silver necklace and silver-rimmed glasses.

The ladies were seen snapping photos of each other and laughing out at a storm as they took in the action on the track.

Sitting next to them were Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 47, and his father Kenneth Harbour.

David looked casually cool in a gray windbreaker and rocked a salt-and-pepper beard, while his dad looked stylish in a blue checked shirt.

Ratajkowski also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Ziwe, David and his dad from the event, and posted another photo to show off the drinks they were enjoying.

The outing comes after the runway phenom confirmed in a TikTok video Monday that she is a “recently single” following her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35.

The London-born SoCal resident — who moved out of her conjugal apartment on Aug. 30 — mused, “Under a patriarchy, there’s a premise of men getting women, like, they get, they pull.”

“Like they’re something to own, which I feel, as a recent bachelor thinking about dating and stuff, I’ve really seen that with my friends and the conversations around it.

“It’s, like, ‘Who’s going to get her?’ Rather than this being a reciprocal relationship where two people can potentially nurture love. So yeah, that’s actually why we don’t have a lot of love in cis-hetro relationships.’

An insider told Us Weekly last Friday that the UCLA dropout and her “philanders” husband “talk to each other only through the nanny.”

“She doesn’t talk to him because of his infidelity. He doesn’t talk to her because he feels like she’s been removed from their relationship for the past year,” the source said.

Emily and the producer of Funny Pages were last photographed vacationing together in Italy on June 19 before deciding to end their four-year marriage in July for being a “series cheater.”

Ratajkowski famously married Sebastian in a New York City courthouse in February 2018 — just two months after ending her three-year, live-in relationship with music producer Jeff Magid.