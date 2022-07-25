Emily Ratajkowski rocks a racy bra on a girls night in NYC… just a week after split from husband

Emily Ratajkowski caught the eye in a deep white bra bra and black pants as she geared up for a girls night out after the divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

After the end of her four-year marriage amid claims her estranged husband is a ‘serious cheater’ from Page sixThe 31-year-old supermodel took the opportunity to catch up with a friend for dinner in a sassy, ​​midriff-barring ensemble on Sunday.

For the occasion, she let her straight brown hair fall over her shoulders and sported a glamorous makeup look, including a heavy blush over her cheekbones,

Bombshell: Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a deep white bra and black pants as she geared up for a girls night out after the divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

The five-foot-tall beauty, who rose to fame after appearing in the 2013 music video for Robin Thicke’s controversial hit Blurred Lines, was carrying a small black bag.

Her friend wore a low-cut white tank top, matching pants and a black belt.

After eating together, they were spotted walking on the sidewalk.

Girls night: After the end of her four-year marriage, amid claims her estranged husband is a “serial cheater” from Page Six, the 31-year-old supermodel jumped at the chance to catch up with a friend for dinner at a spicy diaphragm bar ensemble

Radiant: For the occasion, she let her straight brown hair fall over her shoulders and sported a glamorous makeup look, including a heavy blush over her cheekbones

Last week, a source close to the star confirmed her single status PEOPLEand said Emily is focusing on raising her son Sylvester, 16 months, with Bear-McClard.

The insider added: “They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

The unnamed source also said that Ratajkowski plans to file for divorce, but the paperwork has not yet been filed.

Sad: Last week, a source close to the star confirmed her single status to PEOPLE, saying Emily is focusing on raising her son Sylvester, 16 months, with Bear-McClard

Their split comes after a source told Page six earlier this month that Sebastian is a “serial cheater” saying, “Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Comedian Claudia Oshry also spoke about the situation in a recent episode of The morning toast podcast, in which she claimed that Bear-McClard’s infidelity was an open secret and confirmed that Ratajkowski plans to divorce him.

“Her husband is known to have cheated on her and they are filing for divorce,” Oshry said, adding that when the couple officially confirm their divorce, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Neither Ratajkowski nor her husband have made any public comments so far regarding the status of their marriage.

Trying to move on: The insider added, “They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother’

Emily and Sebastian were last spotted together on holiday in Italy in mid-June, and appeared in good spirits relaxing together on the beach at Porto Ercole.

The couple were also among the many celebrity guests at Ari Emanuel’s wedding to Sarah Staudinger in St. Tropez in late May.

All seemed well with the pair on Monday, May 23, when they were spotted in Nice ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. Ratajkowski even lovingly adjusted Sebastian’s sunglasses while he was at the airport.

But in recent days, Ratajkowski has been spotted without her wedding ring.

She first sparked rumors of a breakup a few weeks ago when she was seen walking in New York with the couple’s son, not wearing her wedding ring.

Better times: In February, she marked their four-year wedding anniversary with photos from their courthouse ceremony

The fashionista has appeared without a wedding ring a number of times, including in her latest TikTok video

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian first started dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and just a few weeks later, they married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses.

“Soooo I have a surprise,” Ratajkowski wrote on an Instagram slideshow at the time. “I got married today.”

The post contained a series of photos of her with her new husband, including one where he kissed her cheek and wore two gold rings that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Less than two weeks later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with an undisclosed source. e! News: ‘Emily looked so in love with her husband. She kept staring at him, smiling and touching his face a lot.

The couple welcomed their son Sylvester Apollo Bear on March 8, 2021

“Emily put her head on his shoulder and looked really happy,” the unnamed source said.

Another unnamed source later told U.S Magazine in March 2018, they had known each other for “years” before dating.

“They were all in a group of friends,” the insider said. “He was no stranger.”

Bear-McClard is best known for producing several films directed by brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, including Heaven Knows What, the crime film Good Time starring Robert Pattinson and Adam Sandler’s acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems.

Two and a half years later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed their son into the world.