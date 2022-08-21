Emily Ratajkowski puts on leggy display while out with son Sylvester in New York City

<!–

Emily Ratajkoswki showed off her seemingly endless legs while strolling through New York City with her son Sylvester on Saturday.

The 31-year-old model rocked an oversized brown t-shirt paired with tiny white shorts.

To give her look an extra touch of style, she slipped her feet into a pair of black cowboy boots.

The Gone Girl actress protected her eyes with dark sunglasses.

Ratajkowski let her long brown locks, parted in the middle, fall over her chest.

She pushed her son Sylvester, who turned one in March, in a stroller through the concrete jungle.

The iCarly actress shares her small toddler with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in 2018.

It’s been about six weeks since the I Feel Pretty actor and Sebastian, 34, broke up amid rumors of his being unfaithful.

Neither has spoken publicly about the cause of the breakup or what comes next, but appear to be messaging each other through sources.

In contact recently reported claims that the Uncut Gems producer is “begging Emily to get back together,” while another claims that “Emily will have no problem moving on with her Sebastian life. She’s all over him.”

Emily’s appearance came the same day she posted a dance video with a friend on a city street corner on her TikTok.

In the images, the star wore a red and white calico sleeveless mini dress with an asymmetrical gray panel along her toned torso.

Emrata’s long brown hair was styled in loose waves and she wore natural looking makeup.

The runway veteran’s dance shoes were black cowboy boots.

A friend in a coordinated outfit of gray pants, a yellow halter top and white sneakers joined her in the choreographed routine set to an accelerated version of Paramore’s Hard Times, which is trending on the social media platform.

The pair swing their hips and do turns and jumps in the choreographed routine.

