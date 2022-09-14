Emily Ratajkowski puts on eye-popping display in VERY sheer top on catwalk of Tory Burch’s NYFW show

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski left almost nothing to the imagination as she walked the runway at Tory Burch’s New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old model wore a sheer black long-sleeved top to the event over an equally sheer bra.

The lack of opacity of the top left Emily’s entire chest exposed, almost obscuring it from view.

She added an ankle-length skirt to the event that started brown from her waist to the top of her thighs, but ended in a vibrant orange.

She walked in yellow flats and adorned with huge earrings that looked like dream catchers.

The star walked in the middle of a huge group of models, all of whom showed off Tory Burch’s hottest looks of the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 looks.

Emily dressed in a white robe for the event as stylists applied makeup to her face and styled her hair.

Designer Tory Burch, 56, attended the event in a purple long-sleeved blouse, all buttoned up.

She added simple black pants and brown loafers to the ensemble.

Her short blond hair brushed past her shoulder and fluttered slowly in the New York City breeze.

Canadian fashion model Coco Rocha wore a sparkly black long sleeve top and skinny dark green pants.

She was in high bright pink platform heels and she kicked one leg in the air as she snapped a sultry photo.

The 34-year-old’s lips were painted bright red and her black hair was pulled back.

The Tory Burch fashion show is just one of many events that take place in New York City during New York Fashion Week.

NYFW started late last week and is supposed to end on Wednesday, September 14. Over 100 events showcase some of the biggest names in fashion, film and television.