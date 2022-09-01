Emily Ratajkowski poses in her new home… after moving out from the pad shared with ex Bear-McClard

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski shared selfies taken in her new home on Thursday.

The Vogue model was seen in an apartment with a messy unmade bed with no bed frame on a wooden floor; in her old room she had a gray bed frame. It looked like she had just moved in.

The day before beauty was seen emerging from the pillow she shared with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. They broke up after rumors that he cheated on the supermodel.

New place: Emily Ratajkowski shared selfies in her new home on Thursday. The Vogue model was seen in an apartment with a messy unmade bed with no bed frame on a wooden floor. It looked like she had just moved in

The author of My Body wore a skimpy olive green belted mini skirt that made the most of her lean physique.

She also wore a top tied at the front while adding black cowgirl boots. Emily also wore earrings when her hair was down.

The mini photo shoot was probably a much needed time out.

She was seen on Wednesday moving out she shared her new personal space in New York with Bear-McClard.

Cute look: she wore a skimpy skirt that showed off her slim physique. She also wore a top tied in the front while adding cowgirl boots. She also had earrings on when her hair was down

Since announcing her split in July, the sultry brunette has become more actively involved with fans, sharing intimate moments from her everyday life.

After she parted ways with her former partner in July, a source said Ratajkowski was “getting along well” and focusing on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, at 16 months.

Their split came after another insider told Page Six that Sebastian is a serial cheater, saying, “Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Comedian and social media influencer Claudia Oshry also responded to the situation on an episode of The Morning Toast podcast, claiming that Bear-McClard’s infidelity was an open secret and confirming that Ratajkowski plans to divorce him.

Move-in Day: The day before beauty was seen emerging from the pillow she shared with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. They broke up after rumors that he cheated on the supermodel

Emily enlisted her friends to help her move into her new home.

The mother of one, who reportedly left the 41-year-old Uncut Gems producer after claiming he was unfaithful, was helped by a friend yesterday as she carried bags and plants to a waiting car before it drove off.

Seemingly unhampered by the transition, Ratajkowski’s spunky snaps show an further emboldened beauty ready to elevate her life.

Walking her dog: The siren was seen with her dog Colombo in the same outfit

Looking good after the split: Emily hasn’t dropped her style, even though her marriage seems over for good. She was also seen wearing thin sunglasses

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian began dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and got married just a few weeks later in a civil ceremony in New York City.

“Soooo I have a surprise,” Ratajkowski wrote in a slideshow on Instagram. “I got married today.”

The message featured photos of her with her new husband, including one where he kissed her cheek and wore two gold rings that read “EM” and “RATA.”

So four years ago: The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian first started dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and got married just a few weeks later in a civil ceremony in New York City. “Soooo I have a surprise,” Ratajkowski wrote in a slideshow on Instagram. ‘I got married today’

Over the next few months, Ratajkowski criticized opponents who thought she and Sebastian married too soon after she canceled another engagement.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow, I’ll give it three weeks.’ I’m like, what?’ she said to Marie Claire.

“Nobody can take women seriously in the choices they make, especially if they are unique to them and don’t respond to the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant depreciation.’

Emily and Sebastian were last spotted together on holiday in Italy in mid-June and appeared in good spirits relaxing together on the beach at Porto Ercole.