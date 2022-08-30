Emily Ratajkowski poses for Pirelli’s 2023 calendar after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard

<!–

She recently separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after allegations that he had been unfaithful.

And Emily Ratajkowski threw herself into work this week as she formed a storm for the 2023 Pirelli calendar.

The 31-year-old model looked unrecognizable as she donned a period-style suit and flaunted her figure during the daring shoot.

Emily who? The newly single Emily Ratajkowski, 31, looked unrecognizable in a purely period costume as she posed for Pirelli’s feisty 2023 calendar after splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

The defiant ensemble had a sheer robe with huge ruffled sleeves that she wore over skimpy black lingerie.

Emily stared into the camera during the shoot as she topped off the ensemble with a large dramatic hat.

Using a hand mirror as a prop, the stunner posed on what looked like a motel bed as she flashed her long elegant pins wrapped in black stockings.

Model: Emily stared into the camera during the shoot as she finished the ensemble with a large dramatic hat

Photographed by Emma Summerton, the shoot is said to represent an environmentally conscious generation and pose for revealing, artistic snaps featuring high-profile models, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Lila Moss.

Pirelli didn’t publish its 2021 calendar due to the Covid pandemic, but the 2020 shoot has been dubbed the ‘wokst’ Pirelli calendar to date, with A-list stars including Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart and Claire Foy posing fully clothed .

In the photoshoot concept, the models take on the roles of “imaginary and archetypal characters who inspired the photographer throughout her life,” ranging from “singers, actresses, artists, activists, painters and many other women,” Pirelli said.

Another chance: A source recently spoke to Page Six and said her estranged husband is ‘begging’ [Ratajkowski] give him another chance’; the former couple seen in 2020

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, who have 20-month-old son Sylvester, had been friends for several years before starting their relationship in 2018.

The model was previously in a long-term relationship with musician Jeff Magid that ended that same year.

She started seeing the producer, and she shocked many when she announced that she and her now-estranged husband had tied the knot after dating for just a few weeks.

The runway regular later confirmed she was pregnant in October 2020.

Sweet: Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, who share son Sylvester, 20 months, had been friends for several years before starting their relationship in 2018 (pictured with her son earlier this year)

Ratajkowski went on to give birth to their son and her child has since been featured in numerous photos shared on her Instagram account.

However, it was reported that Bear-McClard was facing claims of infidelity last month.

It was also announced to the public that the model was planning to file for divorce.

A source recently spoke to Page six and said the producer is “begging” [Ratajkowski] to give him another chance.’

They then pointed out, “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and found out he was doing even more s*** behind her back.”

Another source told the media that ‘what? [Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard] had is really special’ and that ‘all their friends loved to see them in the papers and in the headlines.’

They added: “They were just beautiful, but of course the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings… they’re both wavering. It’s so sad.’