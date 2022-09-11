Emily Ratajkowski oozes confidence as she rolls up to GQ’s NYFW party hosted by Kendall Jenner

Emily Ratajkowski exuded confidence as she arrived at GQ’s New York Fashion Week party hosted by fellow model Kendall Jenner Saturday night.

The 31-year-old model emphasized her slim frame in a figure-hugging brown and white floral dress with a thigh-high split.

She strolled to the entrance of The Ned NoMad in a pair of nude sandals and a Christian Dior purse under her arm.

Confident: Emily Ratajkowski radiated confidence as she arrived at GQ’s New York Fashion Week party hosted by fellow model Kendall Jenner Saturday night.

Emily’s wavy dark brown hair was worn and she looked strikingly sun-kissed.

After mingling with the fashion elite, the mother of one was captured while leaving the party with several friends.

She chatted with two well-dressed girls before getting into the back of a black, chauffeur-driven SUV.

Earlier in the day, Emily treated her Instagram following to a sizzling video of herself modeling for a vintage mini dress by Jean-Paul Gaultier, featuring an all-over newspaper print and a plunging neckline.

Sizzling: The 31-year-old model emphasized her slim frame in a figure-hugging brown and white floral dress with a thigh-high split

In the shot, she can be seen smoldering at the camera, which films her looking relaxed.

Emily took full advantage of the NYFW festivities, which kicked off Friday night in the Big Apple, despite her reported relationship issues.

The runway maven has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, two months after they split over allegations that he cheated on her.

PageSix reported Friday that she had filed a complaint with the Manhattan Supreme Court the day before.

Designer darling: she strolled to the entrance of The Ned NoMad in a pair of nude sandals and with a Christian Dior bag under her arm

On the way out: After mingling with the fashion elite, the mother of one was imprisoned as she left the party with several friends. She chatted with two well-dressed girls before getting into the back of a black SUV with a driver

The outlet, which claims to have seen the documents, added that the divorce is being contested, meaning there are problems to litigate.

The couple first split in July after allegations that 41-year-old Sebastian was a “serial cheater.”

The model has reportedly made the decision to leave her film producer husband after allegations of his infidelity, but she is said to be doing well.

A source close to the star first confirmed the shocking split with People magazine in July, explaining that Emily is focusing on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, at 16 months.

Feeling herself: Earlier in the day, Emily treated her Instagram visit to a sizzling video of herself modeling a vintage Jean-Paul Gaultier mini dress, featuring an all-over newspaper print and a plunging neckline

Smolder: In the shot she can be seen smoldering at the camera, which films her looking relaxed

“They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She’s doing well,” the insider revealed. “She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

The news came just days after someone close to the pair told Page Six that Sebastian was a “serial cheater,” with the insider saying, “It’s disgusting. He’s a dog.’

She first sparked rumors of a breakup in July when she was seen walking in New York with the couple’s son, not wearing her wedding ring.

The model was pictured getting her things from the New York City apartment she shared with Sebastian last month.

Split: The runway maven has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, two months after they broke up over allegations that he cheated on her; seen the couple in 2018

They married in a New York City courthouse on February 23, 2018 (pictured)

Emily and Sebastian, who are best known for producing films Uncut Gems, Good Time and Funny Pages, were first linked on Valentine’s Day in February 2018 – a month after news hit the internet that they had split after three years. gone from her boyfriend Jeff Magid. years together.

At the time, the pair were spotted on the PDA in Los Angeles, California. It’s unclear how they met, but an insider told Us Weekly at the time that they’d known each other “for years.”

Just days after their first spotting, news hit the web that they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on February 23, 2018.

In October 2020, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. And while they were excited to share the experience together.

Sylvester Apollo Bear was born on March 8, 2021 and Emily called it the most “surreal, beautiful and loving” experience of her life on Instagram.