Emily Ratajkowski models a silky gray bustier in NYC

Entertainment
By Merry

Emily Ratajkowski models a light gray silk bustier with a long pink skirt in NYC… after posing in a red bikini top while holding her son

By Trevin Lund For Dailymail.Com

Published: 21:11, August 23, 2022 | Updated: 21:11, August 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted getting out in New York City on Tuesday.

The supermodel looked stylish in a light gray bustier which she paired with a dusty pink skirt while adding black cowgirl boots. The star looked stunning as usual with her wavy hair slung over her shoulders.

This comes after the star posed in a scarlet bikini top while holding her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in images shared on social media.

The model covered her big brown eyes, wore dark designer sunglasses and seems to enjoy walking around New York City.

The muse of i-Carly alum and blurry lines has made her way as a style icon in recent years, both on and off the runway.

She recently announced a divorce from her ex, Bear-McClard, ending a four-year marriage.

Recently, she has been spotted almost daily in well-coordinated casual summer fashion, either walking her dog or spending time with her son, Sly.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard nearly a month ago, but that hasn’t stopped the mom from shuffling around the Big Apple this summer.

Since her split, she’s been sharing more on social media and seems to look better than ever when she shows off her extraordinarily long stems in cowgirl boots.

Her naturally thick hair is parted in the middle and is just the right kind of messy and her plump, pouty lips glisten with a hint of silver.

The model and author seem confident in her shimmering fabric that looks silky and soft.

Also this week, she was seen in a red bikini top holding her son Sylvester.

