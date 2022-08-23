Emily Ratajkowski models a silky gray bustier in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted getting out in New York City on Tuesday.

The supermodel looked stylish in a light gray bustier which she paired with a dusty pink skirt while adding black cowgirl boots. The star looked stunning as usual with her wavy hair slung over her shoulders.

This comes after the star posed in a scarlet bikini top while holding her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in images shared on social media.

Sexy in the city: Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in New York City on Tuesday

The model covered her big brown eyes, wore dark designer sunglasses and seems to enjoy walking around New York City.

The muse of i-Carly alum and blurry lines has made her way as a style icon in recent years, both on and off the runway.

She recently announced a divorce from her ex, Bear-McClard, ending a four-year marriage.

Walk on Sunshine: The supermodel looked stylish in a light gray bustier which she paired with a dusty pink skirt while adding black cowgirl boots. The star looked stunning as usual with her hair flowing over her shoulders

Urban Cowgirl: The model covered her big brown eyes, wore dark designer sunglasses and seemed to be having a good time walking through New York City

Recently, she has been spotted almost daily in well-coordinated casual summer fashion, either walking her dog or spending time with her son, Sly.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard nearly a month ago, but that hasn’t stopped the mom from shuffling around the Big Apple this summer.

Since her split, she’s been sharing more on social media and seems to look better than ever when she shows off her extraordinarily long stems in cowgirl boots.

Ready for the sun: This comes after the star posed in a scarlet bikini top

Her naturally thick hair is parted in the middle and is just the right kind of messy and her plump, pouty lips glisten with a hint of silver.

The model and author seem confident in her shimmering fabric that looks silky and soft.

Also this week, she was seen in a red bikini top holding her son Sylvester.