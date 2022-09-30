Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly stylish in double denim

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski led the stars at Paris Fashion Week’s Loewe show on Friday.

The 31-year-old model showed off her sense of style in a deep double denim ensemble that showcased her ample assets as she was joined by glamorous Charli XCX and chic Alexa Chung and for the fashion event.

Emily’s effortless outfit consisted of a busty oversized shirt that she paired with baggy jeans with extra material sections at the back in a quirky twist.

Chic: Emily Ratajkowski (left) led the stylish stars attending Paris Fashion Week’s Loewe show on Friday, including and Charli XCX (right)

Cleavage: She showed off her ample assets in the deep denim shirt as she stepped outside

The beauty wore her long dark brown locks in a poker style and opted for natural makeup to show off her beautiful features as she posed for the cameras.

Meanwhile, model Alexa, 38, was the epitome of chic in a floaty white dress, beige coat and sheer spotty tights as she made her appearance.

She carried a black leather bag and sported shiny stilettos to complete the look as she wore her hair in tousled waves.

Working: The 31-year-old model showed off her sense of style in a double denim ensemble while she was joined by other chic stars

Radiant: The beauty wore her long dark brown locks in a poker style and opted for natural makeup to show off her beautiful features as she posed for the cameras

Singer Charli looked demure in a black dress and stilettos with strawberry heels.

Vogue model Emily appears to be enjoying her new life and personal time as a single mom of one after ending a four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard amid rumors he cheated on the supermodel.

And now it seems like the star has a new love interest.

Emily and Brad Pitt have reportedly spent time together.

Glam: Singer Charli looked demure in a black dress and stilettos with strawberry heels

Stunning: Meanwhile, model Alexa, 38, was the epitome of chic in a floaty white dress, beige coat and sheer spotty tights as she made her appearance

Busy! Alexa is a British writer, blogger, television host, internet personality, model and fashion designer

PageSix claimed the 58-year-old Bullet Train actor and the supermodel have seen each other but are not “officially dating.”

According to People, the Oscar-winning actor and model can’t get enough of each other.

“They spend a lot of time together,” the insider told the site.

All smiles: Karlie Kloss attends the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

The PageSix source shared: “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad doesn’t date anyone. She [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen together a few times.’

In August, OK Magazine also claimed that Pitt got close to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?’

Meanwhile, Pitt is divorced from Angelina Jolie, but he still argues with her over custody of their children.

Wow! Kylie Jenner wore white underwear and a long gray coat for the show