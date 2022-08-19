Emily Ratajkowski looks chic in a plunging black tank top as walks her dog Colombo in New York City

The past few days she has been enjoying time in the countryside on a farm.

But Emily Ratajkowski was back in the big city on Thursday when she was spotted in New York City.

The 31-year-old model and writer looked stylish in a baggy all-black ensemble as she walked her dog Colombo for a walk.

Emily’s look featured a deep V-neck tank top that showed off her cleavage.

She paired it with wide black pleated pants with cargo pockets.

The pants were so long on the 5ft7in beauty that she stepped on them with her casual white sneakers, brightening up the dark outfit.

She completed her ensemble by wearing a black necklace with a large silver heart pendant dangling from her throat, along with large black-and-orange tinted glasses.

Emily wore her light brown, dark brown locks over her shoulders with a center part.

She had her hands full, Colombo’s rope in one hand, holding a long brown cardboard box in her arms.

The Gone Girl actress was clearly pleased with her appearance and she stopped to film a short clip of herself putting on her sunglasses when she got back to her car.

She gave the camera a sultry expression before turning it back to Colombo, who was in the back seat, panting.

Emily also took a mirror selfie of herself revealing her slim tummy as she ran errands in the Big Apple.

The logo of her swimwear line, Inamorata, was featured on a wall behind her, although it wasn’t clear where she was, as the brand does not have physical locations or sell its products to physical retailers, according to its own brand. website.

On her outing, her son Sylvester, who she usually refers to by his nickname, Sly, was missing.

Earlier this week, she shared some adorable photos on Instagram of herself playing with her one-year-old on a rural farm.

Emily was alone with Sly after reports that she had left her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

A source told Page six that the Blurred Lines star plans to divorce her husband, who they called a “series impostor.”

The split was first rumored after she was seen in public without a wedding ring, and she kept skipping it in her latest outings and social media photos.

The two appeared to be officially dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and just weeks later, they married in a civil ceremony on February 23 of that year in New York City.

However, Emily later clarified on Busy Tonight in 2021 that she and Sebastian had been close friends for years before they started dating.

“We’ve known each other for a long time and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we’ll be married soon, but you vetted me for two years.’

In March last year, they welcomed their son.