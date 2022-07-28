Emily Ratajkowski ‘likes’ tweets about Sebastian Bear-McClard’s ‘serial cheating’

Emily Ratajkowski seems to let her Twitter reveal her true feelings about estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard as the model “liked” tweets about why her marriage ended.

The 31-year-old’s social media activity comes after it was revealed that she and her husband Sebastian, 41, have split after a four-year marriage amid claims the producer is a “series impostor.”

While Emily hasn’t released an official statement about the reason for the split, she chose to like a tweet that specifically mentioned her estranged partner’s alleged infidelity.

“I can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” tweeted an irate fan, who got a like from the Inamorata designer.

Another tweet read: “Girls, how do we celebrate Emrata’s divorce.”

While Emily liked a third comment that read, “Emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is really very real.”

It was reported last week that the fashion star had made the decision to leave her film producer husband after the allegations of his infidelity, but she is believed to be handling it well.

Happier times: Emily and Sebastian have yet to release an official statement about their marital separation – pictured in 2018

A source close to the star confirmed the news PEOPLEand said Emily is focused on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, at 16 months.

They said, ‘They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

The unnamed source also said that Ratajkowski plans to file for divorce, but the paperwork has not yet been filed.

The couple’s split comes after a source told Page six that Sebastian has been a ‘serial cheater’ and said, ‘Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

Moving on: The pair were last spotted together in mid-June while on holiday in Italy – pictured in France in May

Rumors of a breakup first started when… the fashionista began to appear without her wedding ring, and didn’t post any public Father’s Day wishes to her four-year-old husband last month.

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian first started dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and just a few weeks later, they married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses.

Two and a half years later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed their son into the world.