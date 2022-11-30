Emily Ratajkowski is stylishly chic in NYC before sharing TOPLESS video from a recent photo shoot

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted showing off her posh sense of style in New York City earlier Tuesday night before uploading a clip to Instagram of her posing topless at a recent photo shoot.

The talented supermodel, 31, took to fashion when she was spotted out in the brisk, late fall weather in the city while lugging a motorcycle helmet in her left hand.

The successful author recently opened up about her “scary” weight loss when she discussed the topic on her High Low podcast that aired Monday.

Fashionable: Emily Ratajkowski, 31, dressed to impress as she stepped out in New York City earlier Tuesday night

The mother-of-one made a stunning appearance during her brief overnight outing at the big apple.

She put on a long black leather coat that fell to her ankles and was fastened with a belt of the same material around her waist.

Emily pulled on a pair of black high-heeled boots to match her overall monochromatic look.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell past her shoulders in the light, chill breeze.

As she prepared to cross a busy city street, the Gone Girl actress glanced at her phone while holding a large, white helmet in her free hand.

So chic! The supermodel wore a belted leather jacket and matching heeled boots for her classy evening look

To accessorize her chic ensemble, Emily slipped on a black shoulder bag slung over her shoulder. The star chose not to add any flashy jewelry to her look.

The beauty also posted a sultry behind-the-scenes movie to her TikTok and Instagram pages on Wednesday from a recent photo shoot.

Showing off some of her gorgeous poses next to a plain white wall, the supermodel flaunted her muscular physique in high-waisted jeans and a cropped brown jacket with green colored tassels.

Emily chose to remain topless under the jacket as she took several fashionable snaps. Her dark brown hair fell effortlessly into natural waves, leaving her bangs to rest gently on her forehead.

In the caption of the post, which she shared with her 29.6 million followers, the star only tagged her talented hair and makeup stylists.

Stunning: The actress recently shared a reel on her TikTok and Instagram pages earlier on Wednesday

Close-up: Her dark brown hair fell effortlessly into natural waves, leaving her bangs to rest gently on her forehead

Emily revealed on her latest High Low podcast episode that she had recently experienced drastic weight loss.

“When I’m really not feeling well, I lose so much weight,” she admitted to her guest, Mia Khalifa, adding, “I had recently lost up to 100 pounds, and it was really, really scary.”

She went on to say, “I think trauma lives in the body. That’s my experience.’

Since the weight loss scare, Emily assured her listeners and guest that she had “gained weight” happy and, “For me, it’s a huge game changer and how do I know I’m happy.”

While the beauty didn’t open up about the exact cause of the remarkable weight loss, she recently filed for divorce from husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier in September following his alleged affairs. The two share a year-old son, Sylvester.

Opening: In her latest High Low podcast episode, the mother of one revealed her recent weight loss fears to her listeners

‘Scary’: Emily explained to her guest, Mia Khalifa, that ‘I recently lost 100 pounds, and it was really scary’

Happy mom: Emily shares her son, Sylvester, with Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she filed for divorce from earlier this year in September

Emily has also been in the limelight for her dating actor and Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

The two reportedly started seeing each other earlier this month in November and recently made their first public appearance on Sunday at the NBA game with the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies. The couple also celebrated Friendsgiving over the recent holiday weekend.

According to Us weeklyrevealed to a source that “Pete and Emily just like each other,” saying there’s “just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads.”

The insider stated that the comedian, who recently dated Kim Kardashian until their split in August, “loves a challenge and he’s definitely found his intellectual match in Emily.”

That’s what a separate source said Entertainment tonight that Emily was in a “good headspace” and focused on being a “single mom.”

Emily has seen Pete and thinks he’s super charismatic, funny and a good rebound. It’s casual between them, but she likes that they’re comfortable with each other and having a good time together.’