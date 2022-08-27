Emily Ratajkowski gives peek at toned tummy in a cropped tee while out and about in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is known for her standout outfits as she graces catwalks around the world.

And on Friday, Emily Ratajkowski took to the streets with her style talent as she navigated bustling New York City.

The 31-year-old model slipped into a casual-cool ensemble that consisted of a cropped black t-shirt that gave a peek into her tight midriff.

On and off the runway: On Friday, Emily Ratajkowski took to the streets with her styling talent as she navigated bustling New York City

The fashion industry personality paired her baby T-shirt with a set of baggy low-rise jeans.

The supermodel brightened up her look by stepping into a pair of stark white sneakers.

Her voluminous dark brown hair fell in loose waves over her chest.

Casual-cool: The 31-year-old model slipped into a casual-cool ensemble that consisted of a cropped black T-shirt that gave a peek into her tight midriff

Trendy: The fashion industry personality paired her baby T-shirt with a set of baggy low-rise jeans

Ratajkowski showed some more skin in a photo shared on her Instagram story on Friday.

Posing in front of a mirror, the model posed in a patterned orange bikini top that showcased her ample chest.

The fashion industry personality completed her beach-ready look with a set of earrings while securing her hair with a claw clip.

Sultry snap: Ratajkowski showed some more skin in a photo shared on her Instagram story on Friday. The model posed in front of a mirror and posed in a patterned orange bikini top that showcased her ample chest

Ratajkowski has long been a lover and wearer of bikinis, and she offers many of them through her personal swimwear brand, Inamorata.

Launched in 2017, the model’s line initially offered different types of swimwear before eventually branching out into dresses, shoes and accessories.

The fashion industry personality has also taken a practical approach to promote its brand and is often featured in the promotional materials.

Designer: Ratajkowski has long been a lover and wearer of bikinis, and she offers many of them through her personal swimwear brand, Inamorata

Ratajkowski spoke about Inamorata during an interview with Daily Fashion Weekwhere she said she really enjoyed coming up with ideas for new items.

‘I design everything. Everything for me comes from inspiration. Then I literally just have a notebook in which I sketch [the looks] and cooperate with the factories to build the monsters. Then we really just go from there,’ she said.

The model then noted that she had learned to embrace the ups and downs of running a business.

‘I’m an actress and model, so I’m used to being hired and taken on board in the later stages of a project. This is an experience where I have everything under control from start to finish,” she said.