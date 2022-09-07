Emily Ratajkowski flaunts taut abs at Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence launch in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski, CEO of Inamorata, bared her midriff Tuesday night at the launch of Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence at Le Chalet in Midtown Manhattan.

The bar, designed by Philippe Starck, is part of L’Avenue at Saks and is located on the eighth floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue department store.

The 31-year-old DNA model — who relies on styling duo Emma Jade Morrison + Meghan Stimac — showed off her etched abs in a cropped blue-striped blouse, pleated navy wide-leg pants and brown sandals.

Emily wore her signature brunette waves parted in the center and down, and she painted her prominent pout with a purple shade of lipstick.

Ratajkowski instagram story a photo of her new downtown apartment, but censored the sight of her 18-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, the three-year-old Husky-German Shepherd mix Colombo, and clothes lying on the floor.

In the past 24 hours, the London-born SoCal resident — who moved out of her marital apartment on Aug. 30 — posted no fewer than six TikTok videos.

“Under a patriarchy, there’s this premise of, like, men getting women, like, they get, they pull,” Emily – with 39.8 million followers on social media – mused on Monday.

“Like they’re something to own, which I feel, as a recent bachelor thinking about dating and stuff, I’ve really seen that with my friends and in the conversations around it.

“It’s, like, ‘Who’s going to get her?’ Rather than this being a reciprocal relationship where two people can potentially nurture love. So yeah, that’s actually why we don’t have a lot of love in cis-hetro relationships.’

Ratajkowski responded to a TikTok The Gardening Theologian Ciarra posted Friday, citing the late author’s bell hooks.

An insider told Us Weekly last Friday that the UCLA dropout and her “philanders” husband Sebastian Bear-McClard “only talk to each other through the nanny.”

“She doesn’t talk to him because of his infidelity. He doesn’t talk to her because he feels like she’s been removed from their relationship for the past year,” the source said.

Emily and the 35-year-old producer of Funny Pages were last photographed together in Italy on June 19, before deciding to end their four-year marriage in July for being a “series cheater.”

Ratajkowski famously married Sebastian in a New York City courthouse in February 2018 — just two months after ending her three-year, live-in relationship with music producer Jeff Magid.

Kérastase’s paid partner will then attend a signing at Barnes & Noble Union Square on September 14 in honor of her 2021 book My Body, which will be published in paperback.

Admission, which includes a copy of the book, is $18.55 for New York fans, and face masks are highly recommended.