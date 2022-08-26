Emily Ratajkowski flashes major cleavage in a plunging lace-up LBD for lunch date in NYC

<!–

New single Emily Ratjkowski seemed ready to mingle as she stepped out on Thursday for a lunch date in New York City.

The model, actress and entrepreneur emphasized her roomy cleavage by slipping into a deep black LBD that buttoned up the front.

The V-neck design of her dress fell on her tight tummy and the hem rested mid-thigh.

Back on the market: New single Emily Ratjkowski looked ready to mingle as she headed out for a lunch date in New York City on Thursday

The 31-year-old founder of Inamorata walked confidently through the bustling streets of Manhattan in a pair of brown suede knee-high cowboy boots.

She turned more than a few heads in her sexy ensemble as she approached the restaurant.

She styled her dark brown locks long with an added touch of volume and parted in the middle.

Sizzling: The model, actress and entrepreneur emphasized her ample cleavage by slipping into a deep black LBD that fastened the front

As the sun shone down and the temperature approached nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the London, England native wore stylish sunglasses.

She had a nice purse over her right shoulder.

Ratajkowski also appeared willing to make a purchase by bringing a blue reusable bag.

Confident: The 31-year-old founder of Inamorata confidently stepped through the bustling streets of Manhattan in a pair of brown suede knee-high cowboy boots

It’s only been a little over a month since the Feel Pretty star decided to divorce her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after about four years of marriage.

The decision came about 16 months after the former couple welcomed their son Sylvester into the world.

The film producer has reportedly tried desperately to win her back, but Ratajkowski doesn’t want a part in any kind of reconciliation, a statement said. Page six source.

Split: It’s only been a little over a month since the Feel Pretty star decided to divorce her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after about four years of marriage; the former couple seen in June 2021

Ratajkowski is reportedly going through divorce proceedings amid claims her estranged husband was unfaithful.

While neither has commented on the reason for the split, Emily has liked a series of tweets about her single status, including a “like” on a post that read: “Can’t believe that little b**** cheated on emrata.’

The estranged couple has since sold their Los Angeles home, in Echo Park, in June for $2,458,000, nearly four years after buying it for $2 million, according to News week.