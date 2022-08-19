Emily Ratajkowski flashes her very toned tummy in a crop top

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski, the new single model and mother of one, took to Instagram on Friday to share some sexy selfies and show off her pouty face.

Staring into her phone as she snapped a photo of herself in the mirror, the model and mother of one wore a buttoned knit cotton blouse and matching shorts.

It has been a month since the author filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Effortless Beauty: Emily Ratajkowski, the new single model and mom of one, took to Instagram on Friday to share some sexy selfies and show off her pouty face

In another photo, the brunette stunner showed some skin as she let the top of her blouse fall off her shoulder.

Her hair was just the right kind of tousled and her plump, juicy lips glistened with a hint of gold.

Her large brown eyes were lightly outlined under perfectly plucked eyebrows. She is effortlessly photogenic.

Luscious Lips: The brunette stunner showed a little skin and let her hair be just the right kind of messy and her plump, juicy lips shimmer with a touch of gold

With tousled hair and her top half off, she’s irresistible, even if she seems a little gloomy.

And in a third photo, she showed off her extraordinarily long legs in cowgirl boots and a barely there one-piece mini dress.

Ratajkowski seems to be having fun with her wardrobe as she shares on social media.

She’s been sharing more sexy selfies lately.

Ratajkowsi filed for divorce from Bear-McClard nearly a month ago, but that hasn’t stopped the mom from shuffling around the Big Apple this summer.

Covergirl: With her extraordinarily long legs in cowgirl boots and a barely there one-piece mini dress

Despite the surprising news that her union had ended after four years of marriage, Ratajkowski has kept a cool sense of polished summer style and has been seen often.

Recently, she’s been spotted in well-coordinated casual summer fashions almost daily, either walking her dog, or spending time with her son, Sly.

The music video muse of iCarly alum and Blurred Lines has made her way as a style icon both on and off the runway in recent years.