Emily Ratajkowski flashes her toned abs in a cropped top while posing in a mirror selfie

Emily Ratajkowski uploaded a selfie to her Instagram story earlier on Sunday showing off her rock hard abs.

The supermodel, 31, donned a comfy ensemble while relaxing over the weekend, wearing a cropped top and yoga pants.

The mother of one has been processing her divorce from husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he allegedly cheated on her.

Stunning: Emily Ratajkowski, 31, showed off her rock hard abs in a mirror selfie she took earlier on Sunday

The Gone Girl star kept her look stylishly casual and sported a cropped gray top to show off her tight midriff. She added a matching cropped sweater.

She opted for black yoga pants to stay comfortable and complete her outfit for the day.

Emily held her phone in her hand, covered in a red case, as she showed a quick pose in the mirror.

Moving on: The model and actress have put her focus on her one-year-old son who she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after their split; seen in june

The talented beauty has styled her hair in a tousled bun, with her bangs on the side of her forehead.

She kept her accessories minimalist and added a dainty gold chain. In the photo, Emily’s wedding ring was not on.

Her makeup look was classic and simple, she wore little to no eye makeup and added a pink hue to her lips.

Split: The couple broke up after they tied the knot in 2018 due to her husband’s infidelity; seen in july

Rumors of the end: Speculation that Emily and Sebastian broke up came to light when the model stopped wearing her wedding ring

Emily and Sebastian have spent time apart after his infidelity. Although the model seems to be taking steps to move forward, the producer wants to save their marriage.

A source recently informed Us Weekly that he hadn’t completely given up on their relationship.

“Sebastian is trying to get a second chance with Emily, but she doesn’t want to get back together,” the insider explained.

After the “fake incident,” the source added that the actress is not focused on putting the pieces of their relationship together. “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern.”

An additional source weighed in on Sebastian’s efforts to save their marriage to Page six.

“Sebastian begs her to give him another chance,” the insider revealed. “That’s not going to happen, because she did her own digging and discovered more things he was doing behind her back.”

Family photo: Before their split, Emily is pictured with Sebastian and their one-year-old son for an adorable family photo

After only a few weeks of dating, the two tied the knot in 2018. During an interview on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallontold Emily how Sebastian had proposed to her.

He posed the question in New York City, but didn’t have a ring, so the beauty said no at first.

“And then he took the paperclip that paid the bill and had me call, which I thought was actually very romantic.” In March 2021, the two welcomed their first son, Sylvester, into the world.

Despite starting a family together, it was confirmed earlier in July that the two had gone their separate ways and Emily was noticed that she was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

“Yeah, he cheated,” an insider said. Page six when news of their split was revealed. “He’s a serial cheater. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

The two have not yet made a public statement or discussed their separation since their split.