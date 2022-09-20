Emily Ratajkowski fires back at Sara Foster over Adam Levine scandal

Emily Ratajkowski fired back at Sara Foster after the actress slammed the Instagram influencer who claimed to have had an affair with Adam Levine last year.

After Sara took to TikTok to air her grievances with Sumner Stroh, the 23-year-old model who accused Adam of having an affair with her, Emily Foster’s post argued why it was wrong to give the ‘other woman’ the blame.

“I’m going to try not to freak out right now,” Emily, 31, said after playing a short clip from Sara’s original video. ‘I just couldn’t disagree more.

‘I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power twice their age.

‘The power dynamic is so skewed it’s ridiculous. Like, it’s predatory, it’s manipulative, I can’t imagine, I don’t agree. Also, if you are the one in the relationship, you are the one who is obligated to be loyal. So it’s all the other woman’s fault, that’s bad. And it’s literally designed to keep women apart.’

She continued in another video: ‘This is basically part two, but I think a big problem in our culture right now is that we just say, “Oh, men are monsters, they’re horrible, they are terrible.”

‘We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women, we ask women to adapt their behavior instead of just saying men need to change their behaviour. It’s sexism, it’s classic misogyny. Period.’

Without mentioning Adam or Sumner, Sara addressed the controversy in a scathing video posted to TikTok.

‘Dear men who cheat: you suck. Dear women who cheat with married men: You suck too,’ Sara wrote in the corner of the clip.

‘He’s obviously like a pig and ugly, but this woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video claiming – by the way, not even apologizing – but putting it out there for the world to see, for a pregnant woman to see , when she could just messaged her privately, she claims it’s not her fault or anything,’ she said.

‘It’s like, we don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married, okay, and you attended. You could have easily ignored the messages. You knew he was married. We don’t feel sorry for you.’

“There are two things here: Any man who wants to get engaged, married, to another woman, you’re a pig,” she continued. ‘But as women we have to do better. If a married man is a pig and likes to reach out to you, hopefully you’ve been raised well enough to say, “No, sorry, you’re married. I can’t get engaged.”

‘This girl gives women a very bad name and I think we as women need to do better. Men are ugly, we know, they will always be dogs. But just like as women we need to do better and not get caught up in this bulls**t. If a man is married, okay? If a man is married, as a woman, that must be a no for you.’

Levine, who has been married to supermodel Behati Prinsloo since 2014, was accused by Stroh on Monday of having a secret relationship for ‘about a year’.

The singer subsequently admitted that he had been ‘inappropriate’ with the young woman, but appeared to suggest that their relationship was not physical.

Levine shared a post about the cheating rumours, which surfaced just days after his supermodel wife Behati confirmed she was expecting their third child.

“I used poor judgment in talking to anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious way,” the musician said.

‘I didn’t have an affair, nevertheless I crossed the line at a regrettable time in my life. In some cases it became inappropriate. I have addressed it and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.’

He continued: ‘My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. Being so naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.

‘I take full responsibility. We’ll get through it, and we’ll get through it together.’

However, the statement appears to contradict Stroh’s now-viral TikTok video, in which she claimed she had an ‘affair’ with Levine for ‘about a year’ and included their flirtatious messages suggesting the two had met in person at least one time.

The bombshell revelation sparked a frenzy on social media, with critics branding her a ‘homewrecker’ and accusing the young model of deliberately choosing to get involved with a married man.

Stroh responded to the comments in another video released hours later, expressing her ‘remorse’ for her actions and issuing an apology to Levine’s wife.

The social media personality, who had just moved to Los Angeles at the time of their fling, also claimed she had naively thought Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage was ‘over’ at the time.

“The most important part that I definitely missed was the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over,” she said in a follow-up TikTok video.

‘I thought they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I’d said, I was new to LA so I just assumed that was how it was with celebrities of that calibre.

‘And that’s why I feel taken advantage of because he knew I believed everything he said because of my vulnerable position as a newbie in LA.’

Meanwhile, Emily confirmed last month that she is ‘recently single’ in a TikTok video following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35.

Emily and Sebastian were last pictured together on holiday in Italy on June 19 before she decided to end their four-year marriage in July because he was allegedly a ‘serial cheater’.

The Blurred Lines music video star famously married Sebastian at a New York City courthouse in February 2018 — just two months after ending her three-year, live-in relationship with music producer Jeff Magid.

Their split came after another insider told Page six that Sebastian is a serial cheater and says: ‘Yes, he cheated. He is a serial cheater. It’s ugly. He’s a dog.’