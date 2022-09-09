Emily Ratajkowski ‘files for divorce’ from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who is already four years old.

PageSix reported Friday that the 31-year-old model had filed a complaint with the Manhattan Supreme Court the day before.

The site, which claims to have seen the documents, added that the divorce was disputed, meaning there are problems to litigate.

The couple split in July after claiming Sebastian is a “serial cheater.”

The model has reportedly made the decision to leave her 41-year-old film producer husband, following allegations of his infidelity, but is said to be doing well.

Ready: Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, for four years. PageSix reported Friday that the 31-year-old model had filed a complaint with the Manhattan Supreme Court the day before. Seen in 2020

No ring, no problem: seen ring-free in NYC on Thursdays. The site, which claims to have seen the documents, added that the divorce was contested, meaning there are issues to litigate

A source close to the star confirmed the news to PEOPLEand said Emily is focused on raising the couple’s son, Sylvester, 18 months.

They said, ‘They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. It goes well with her. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

Their split comes after a source told Page six that Sebastian is a “serial cheater” and says, “Yeah, he cheated. He is a serial impostor. It is dirty. He’s a dog.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard for comment.

Wedding Day: Ratajkowski, right, and Bear-McClard, left, in the courthouse in 2018

Final shot: The couple was last spotted together in mid-June while on holiday in Italy

Emily and Sebastian were last spotted together on holiday in Italy in mid-June, and appeared in good spirits relaxing together on the beach at Porto Ercole.

The couple were also among the many celebrity guests at Ari Emanuel’s wedding to Sarah Staudinger in St. Tropez in late May.

She first sparked rumors of a breakup in July when she was seen walking in New York with the couple’s son, not wearing her wedding ring.

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian were married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses. They are in the picture together in bed

The founder of Inamorata and Sebastian first started dating on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and just a few weeks later, they married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with just a few friends as witnesses.

“Soooo I have a surprise,” Ratajkowski wrote on an Instagram slideshow at the time. “I got married today.”

The post contained a series of photos of her with her new husband, including one where he kissed her cheek and wore two gold rings that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Less than two weeks later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with an undisclosed source. e! News: ‘Emily looked so in love with her husband. She kept staring at him, smiling and touching his face a lot.

“Emily put her head on his shoulder and looked really happy,” the unnamed source said.

They have one child together: the couple welcomed their son Sylvester Apollo Bear on March 8, 2021

Another unnamed source later told U.S Magazine in March 2018, they had known each other for “years” before dating.

“They were all in a group of friends,” the insider said. “He was no stranger.”

Bear-McClard is best known for producing several films directed by brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, including Heaven Knows What, the crime film Good Time starring Robert Pattinson and Adam Sandler’s acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems.

Two and a half years later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed their son into the world.

But the fashionista has recently appeared without her wedding ring on a number of occasions, including in her latest TikTok video, where she dances around in a white crochet top and jeans.

They Were a Power Couple: Here are the Stars Pictured in 2019 in Toronto

The brunette beauty also recently shared a nude selfie that showed both her hands and no wedding ring.

And the star didn’t post any public Father’s Day wishes for her four-year-old husband last month, though she did mark their fourth wedding anniversary on Instagram in February, featuring several throwback photos.

Her large diamond sparkler was last visible on her hand in photos she shared on her Instagram in early June.

Meanwhile, Bear-McClard was seen still wearing his gold band on his finger while he was seen on Wednesday sitting on a bench outside the celebrity hot spot, Cafe Cluny, in New York City.

Ratajkowski first showed off her huge engagement ring – which she wore next to a gold wedding ring – in July 2018 and posted several photos of it on her Instagram.

At the time, the Blurred Lines video star also told fans that she helped Sebastian design the ring — which features a giant square princess and pear-shaped diamonds on a gold band.