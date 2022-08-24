Emily Ratajkowski displays her curves in a red string bikini

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski has some of the best curves in the modeling world and she seemed to want to remind her Instagram followers of that on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Versace model showed off her abs, petite waist, sculpted arms and slender legs as she sported a triangle-top bikini — Inamorata’s Orpheus top and Carlotta bottoms in red satin — for another pin-up post.

It’s been over a month since Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard with whom she has a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. There seem to be no signs of reconciliation.

The brunette bombshell looked incredible in the brightly colored bathing suit that barely contained her belongings.

The photos were taken in the Inamorata designer’s modern-looking New York City home, which she used to share with Sebastian.

She took several selfies and was also seen holding her son Sylvester in her arms. The muse of i-Carly alum and faint lines from the music video didn’t smile when she looked pouted.

She recently announced a divorce from her ex, Bear-McClard, ending a four-year marriage.

Ratajkowski’s estranged husband is reportedly trying to win her back.

The model split last month from 41-year-old producer Bear-McClard – the father of her 16-month-old son Sylvester – but Sebastian is reportedly desperate to win her back.

A source told Page Six of the New York Post: “Sebastian begs her to give him another chance. That will not happen.’

While neither has said anything about the reason for the split, Emily has liked a series of tweets about her single status.

A post she gave her approval to read, “Can’t believe that little bastard cheated on Emrata.”

She loved another who asked, “Girls, how do we celebrate Emrata’s divorce?”

And friends have revealed that both Emily and Sebastian are upset about the breakup.

An insider said: ‘What they had is really special. All their friends loved seeing them in the papers and in the headlines. They were just beautiful, but of course the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings. I don’t know what the truth is… and I’m not defending it, but I know they’re both reeling. It’s so sad.

“They’re both different and they came together and it just worked. Everyone was really excited for them, they got married so quickly, but they made sense. I think people thought Sebastian wasn’t good enough for Emily, but she understood [him]. She is the ultimate woman, he is a handsome man and they are both very smart – Emily is really very smart. She is more than a model and he is more than a film producer.’

