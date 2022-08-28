Emily Ratajkowski cuts sporty figure for walk with baby son Sylvester and her dog Colombo in NYC

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted taking her son Sylvester and her beloved dog Colombo for a walk in New York City on Saturday afternoon.

The 31-year-old model pushed her little one into a stroller while rocking a casual-cool outfit, complete with a pair of bold blue Adidas joggers.

Her outing comes amid her separation from baby daddy and husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after allegations that he had been unfaithful.

Ratajkowski styled her trendy pants with a white tank top that gave a glimpse of her enviably toned tummy.

The runway regular also rocked a set of tri-tone athletic shoes with lug soles.

The Gone Girl actress kept her sultry look hidden behind stylish sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brown hair fell to her shoulders and chest as she manned Sylvester’s pram and Colombo’s belt.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had been friends for several years before starting their relationship in 2018.

The model was previously in a long-term relationship with musician Jeff Magid that ended that same year.

She started seeing the producer, and she shocked many when she announced that she and her now-estranged husband had tied the knot after dating for just a few weeks.

The runway regular later confirmed she was pregnant in October 2020.

Ratajkowski gave birth to Sylvester in March last year and her child has since been featured in numerous photos shared on her Instagram account.

However, it was reported that Bear-McClard was facing claims of infidelity last month.

It was also announced to the public that the model was planning to file for divorce.

A source recently spoke to Page six and said the producer is “begging” [Ratajkowski] to give him another chance.’

They then pointed out, “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and found out he was doing even more s*** behind her back.”

Another source told the media that ‘what? [Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard] had is really special’ and that ‘all their friends loved to see them in the papers and in the headlines.’

They added: “They were just beautiful, but of course the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings… they’re both wavering. It’s so sad.’