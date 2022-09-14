Emily Ratajkowski cuts fashionable figure in leather trench coat and shows off new bangs at COS show

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski showed her fashion insight on Tuesday at the COS fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The 31-year-old model wore a slate blue trench coat with a large fabric belt around her waist.

She stood in black leather boots and carried a matching Dior handbag over her right shoulder.

The Gone Girl actress’s brown hair fell straight down the sides, but her new bangs covered part of the right side of her face.

Ratajkowski showed off her new haircut in a few Instagram posts earlier in the day.

In the first clip she posted, Emily showed her hair from a lower angle, obscuring the new look.

The audio over the clip started, ‘Oh my God! I almost forgot to tell you.’ Another voice asks what before it’s done, ‘I’ve got bangs!’

After the last part of the radio play, Emily pulled the camera away from her face and revealed her new style and a little red top she wore that did little to hide her ample cleavage.

She captioned the short clip, ‘I did it.’

In another video she posted to her Instagram story, she synced to a rap song while going to the COS show.

COS is a high-end fashion brand dedicated to creating timeless looks that people can show off.

New York Fashion Week started late last week and is supposed to end on Wednesday, September 14. More than 100 events in New York City have featured some of the biggest names in fashion, film and television.

COS’s show, which took place Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, is the brand’s first event at New York Fashion Week ever.