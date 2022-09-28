Emily Ratajkowski brings son Sly, one, to Spanish town where she spent childhood summers

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning in a carousel of photos shared on Instagram on Wednesday of herself and Son Sly in the town she spent time as a child, Sant Juan.

The brunette bombshell looked incredible in baggy green pants and a cropped black T-shirt as she posed next to a green door. In the second image, the model is standing in front of the same door as a baby while lying on her father’s shoulders.

These images were shared just after the siren had a romantic link with 58-year-old movie star Brad Pitt.

The My Body author wrote on her Instagram caption: ‘While I was walking around Sly, this lovely man (third slide!) stopped in his car and came up to me with Mi Cuerpo (my book in Spanish!) He told me that he and his daughter read it. Talk about a full circle, universe coming together, magical moment.’

Music video muse Blurred Lines added an image of the man holding her book, as well as childhood photos of herself in that area feeding a goat, listening to music, and playing outside in the shower.

The mini-vacation with her son was probably a much-needed time-out for the i-Carly alum who has been making her way as a style icon on and off the runway in recent years.

The Vogue model appears to be enjoying her newfound life and personal time as a single mom of one after ending a four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard amid rumors he cheated on the supermodel.

And now it seems like the star has a new love interest.

Emily and Pitt have reportedly spent time together.

Monday morning PageSix claimed the 58-year-old Bullet Train actor and the supermodel have seen each other but are not “officially dating.”

According to Peoplethe Oscar-winning actor and model can’t seem to get enough of each other.

“They spend a lot of time together,” the insider told the site.

Happy Child: The mother of one brought her son to the same town she grew up in and shared memories of her time there as a child, in one image feeding a baby goat with a baby bottle

Last week, there was chatter on social media that the brunette bombshell and the veteran actor were seeing each other, but there was no evidence of that.

The PageSix source shared: “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad doesn’t date anyone. She [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen together a few times.’

PageSix didn’t say which city the two spent time in, but she’s been in New York lately and went to Italy for the Versace show last week. On Sunday, Pitt was in Paris.

But it seems Emily isn’t alone, as the insider said he’s also been “seen with other people” in recent months.

And then it was added that he’s not really dating “anyone in particular.”

In August, OK magazine also claimed that Pitt got close to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?’

Jetsetter: The cover girl was in New York lately and went to Italy last week for the Versace show (pictured)

Meanwhile, Pitt is divorced from Angelina Jolie, but he still argues with her over custody of their children.

Two of the children are adults – Maddox is 21 and Pax is 18. But there are four other children: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

One of the few women he seems to have dated since Jolie is model Nicole Poturalski.