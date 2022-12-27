Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson break up! The couple have moved ‘into the friend zone’

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s romance is over.

‘Your affair has moved to the friend zone [and that’s] fine with both of them,’ said a source page six the SNL alum, 29, and the Blurred Lines beauty, 31.

The celebrity couple were initially linked last month, after Ratajkowski split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two were photographed at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on November 27.

The latest: Pete Davidson, 29, and Emily Ratajkowski, 31, have called it quits. The duo were photographed in New York last month.

Both Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been seen with others on recent outings.

He was seen with actress Chase Sui Wonders, 26, his co-star in Bodies Bodies Bodies on multiple outings, including to a Brooklyn Whole Foods and New York Rangers game.

Ratajkowski was spotted out with artist Jack Greer last week at a PDA-filled outing.