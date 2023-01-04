Emily Ratajkowski, 31, shares rare throwback photos of herself as a ‘teenage dirtbag’

Emily Ratajkowski shared a rare look at her younger self in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old model — who recently ended her fling with SNL’s Pete Davidson — looked extra 2000s in the two photos and was surrounded by friends.

“Cause I’m just a Teenage Dirtbag Baby,” she captioned her post with lyrics from Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus.

Teenage dirtbag: Emily Ratajkowski shared two photos of herself from when she was a teenager on Wednesday

Super cool: The 31-year-old model posted a photo of herself with a group of posing guys who all posed in different ways

In one of the old photos, the beauty wore a faded button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves, brown corduroy pants, and red-heeled boots.

She sat on the floor and leaned against a sofa while one of her friends played with her hair, which hung loosely over her shoulders and was out of style.

Beside them lay a sleeping dog and an old TV box.

The next photo showed Emily with a group of boys, all posing for the camera in different ways.

Years Later: The Gone Girl actress showed off her toned stomach and perfect figure in a mirror selfie

Beautiful figure: The bombshell wore a gray two-piece skirt and top set that showed off her entire midriff and her miles-long legs

She wore a low-cut floral dress, a gray cardigan and a black choker around her neck.

The brunette posed for the camera amongst her friends with her arms in the air and her fingers crossed as she flashed her teeth for the photo.

Emily signed with Ford models when she was 14, and at the same time she started her acting career by being cast as the girlfriend of one of the characters in two episodes of the Nickelodeon show iCarly.

In 2013, she appeared in Robin Thicke, T.I. and Pharrell Williams’ music video for the song Blurred Lines, in which she was topless for the explicit version.

Sex symbol: Emily starred in Robin Thicke, TI and Pharrell Williams’ music video for the song Blurred Lines in 2013 and shortly after became both a sex symbol and Esquire’s Woman of the Year

The actress was then garnered as a sex symbol, and that same year Esquire Magazine named her Woman of the Year, and Rolling Stone named her one of the 20 most popular sex symbols.

Since then, she has starred in several movies such as Gone Girl, Entourage, We Are Your Friends, and I Feel Pretty.

In 2021, the star had her first child, Sylvester, with her now ex-husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The couple were married for four years and announced their relationship to the world on the day they got married.

Hot mom: The beauty gave birth to her son Sylvester in 2021, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClaud

It’s over: Emily and Sebastian ended their four-year marriage in 2022 and since then the bombshell has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo and Pete Davidson

According to PEOPLEEmily shared her engagement story The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

She said, “He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern, and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like, mmm, no. And then he took the paper clip that paid the bill and made me a ring, which I actually thought was very romantic.’

Since the end of her marriage, the beauty has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo and Pete Davidson.