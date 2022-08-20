Emily Ratajkowksi dances joyfully in a calico mini-dress showcasing her toned tummy and legs

<!–

Emily Ratajkowski danced in the street.

Well almost. The 31-year-old model actually danced on the sidewalk in New York City in an adorable video posted on social media on Saturday.

In the images, uploaded to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Gone Girl star wore a sleeveless red and white calico mini dress with an asymmetrical gray panel along her toned torso.

Emrata’s long brown hair was styled in loose waves and she wore natural looking makeup.

The runway veteran’s dance shoes were black cowboy boots.

A friend in a coordinated outfit of gray pants, a yellow halter top and white sneakers joined her in the choreographed routine set to an accelerated version of Paramore’s Hard Times, which is trending on the social media platform.

The pair are seen swinging, twisting and jumping their hips in the choreographed routine.

The only comment from the I Feel Pretty actress for the post, which received 2.2 million likes on TikTok and another 301,000 on Instagram in its first two hours, was a white heart.

The dance routine was the first post the newly divorced wife and mother made on Instagram in a month.

However, she is more active on TikTok and a week ago the cover model posted a short clip featuring her dog, Colombo, who referred to him as “My son, my boyfriend, my Bobo man” and wrote: “The only man I want in my bed is this 90 pound boy.’

It’s been about six weeks since the I Feel Pretty actor and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, broke up amid rumors of his being unfaithful.

Neither has spoken publicly about the cause of the breakup or what comes next, but appear to be messaging each other through sources.

In contact reports one source who claims that the producer of Uncut Gems is “begging Emily to get back together,” while another claims that “Emily will have no problem moving on with her life from Sebastian. She’s all over him.”

Puppy Love: Last week, newly divorced Emily posted a TikTok clip of her cuddling with her dog, Colombo, calling him “My son, my boyfriend, my Bobo man”