EMILY PRESCOTT: Vogue magazine chief Anna Wintour faces staff revolt over pay, contracts and unions

For Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, the magazine’s money-guzzling September issue is the most important event on the calendar.

It often spans hundreds of pages, showcases fall fashion and generates tons of advertising revenue. There was even a documentary on how the matter works.

But I’m told this year’s success is under threat as Anna, who is also global chief content officer at Conde Nast, faces a potential uprising over pay, contracts and union recognition.

Vogue’s sister magazine, Wired, lost nearly millions last month when employees threatened to shut down advertising links on the magazine’s revenue-generating website.

More than 100 New Yorker and other Conde Nast employees protested in April in front of Anna Wintour’s $12.5 mansion in Greenwich Village

“We firmly believe that all Conde Nast employees deserve the rights and protections of a union and a fair contract,” they said.

Within hours, the bosses gave in to their demands and awarded pay raises and contracts. Now Conde Nast insiders are telling me that the protest, dubbed “No contract, no clicks,” could reach Vogue next, just in time for the all-important issue.

“The staff of the various titles have learned how to hit Conde where it hurts,” a source tells me. “There are many more people displaying their ‘Conde Union’ badge on their business emails and [workplace messaging service] Slack chat profiles now.”

This could be the first digital protest in Anna’s 34-year history of running the magazine, though she has endured one real picket line.

In April, the infamous 72-year-old fashion high priestess endured chants from 400 protesters outside her New York mansion with placards reading “You can’t eat prestige” and “The boss wears Prada, the workers get nada.”

In recent years, Anna has done her best to preserve her legacy by waking up Conde Nast, and she is rumored to have asked in an editorial meeting, “Why are there so many whites in the room?”

But sources say any wage dispute is hard for her to avoid, as “everyone answers to Anna.”

Damon’s big house… for bats

“He lives in a house, a very big house in the country,” says the Blur No. 1.

And now frontman Damon Albarn’s own Devon mansion is about to get even bigger.

The musician has been cleared for a makeover of his rural retreat, which he bought in the mid-1990s when Blur was at the height of their fame.

Damon Albarn has been given permission to make changes to his mansion, on the condition that he also build a house for bats

But in return, he’s been tasked with building a state-of-the-art “bat barn,” after the creatures were found to be resting there.

Damon is said to have come up with the plans after entrenching himself in the retreat during the lockdown. Well thought out, batman!