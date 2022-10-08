EMILY PRESCOTT – Vacuum envy as Victoria Beckham employs more cleaners than the Duchess of Rutland

<!–

No wonder Victoria Beckham is known as Posh – she had more cleaners for her London home than the Duchess of Rutland for her 356-room Belvoir Castle.

The Duchess, Emma Manners, says in her memoir The Accidental Duchess that Victoria, left in the photo in certainly an uncharacteristic pose, once visited the pile in Leicestershire with husband David when son Brooklyn was a toddler, and at one point asked how many cleaners were in service. the castle.

When Emma replied “One and a half,” Victoria looked stunned and replied, “Oh, I’ve got three!”

Ex-artist arrested for ‘burglary’

Britart sculptor Marc Quinn’s ex-girlfriend was arrested last week when she allegedly tried to break into his studio. It is alleged that Jenny Bastet planned to smash a window in the East London property because she wanted to see a life-size nude bronze of hers that Quinn, 58, had made before their relationship broke up.

Quinn — famous for his gold statue of Kate Moss in a yoga pose — and Bastet, 33, both left, are locked in a battle over several pieces he’s made of her. Bastet is out on bail while the investigation continues.

Spies tell me Kate Moss once shied away at the prospect of paying £15 million for a dream villa on Mustique. A source says she founded her wellness brand Cosmoss because she wants to bring in the same kind of money as Kim Kardashian. She only needs to sell 15 million of her £1 ‘Dawn’ tea bags to be in with a chance of winning that pad.

Who was the famous – and somewhat ignorant – fashion designer who once mistook a Burns Night party as an event to help burn victims?

Texan star Sharleen Spiteri tells me of the hilarious moment when the anonymous fashionista got it all wrong about poet Robert Burns’ Scottish celebration, as she and the late actor Alan Rickman struggled to suppress their giggles.

Once he had regained his composure, Rickman quickly corrected the designer with some of his biting humor. “He explained that there weren’t actually any burn victims there—and why we were stabbing haggis with tartan,” Sharleen said.