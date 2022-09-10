EMILY PRESCOTT: Tom Felton doesn’t make a scene when not recognised

<!–

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton kept fans enchanted with his blockbuster role as evil Draco Malfoy. But could his star power be waning?

My spies at the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth say that Felton, 34, was turned away from the members’ bar on the Surrey golf course because the doormen didn’t recognize him. Unlike the sinister Malfoy, he didn’t make a scene.

I’m told Tom went elsewhere for a drink after working up a thirst at the Wentworth Pro-Am Celebrity Tournament.

“As long as it’s drinkable and cold, it’ll do,” Felton said. That’s the spirit!

Owner of the swanky Daylesford Organic farm shops that Boris Johnson stocked gourmet ready meals during lockdown, she’s the queen bee of the Cotswolds.

Now I hear that Lady Bamford is looking to expand her wellness empire by opening a private members’ club on her Gloucestershire estate next year. ‘The Club by Bamford’ will focus on fitness, with personal training, meditation and even a cryotherapy room to provide ‘cold therapy’ in temperatures of minus 160C. Perfect for the local David Cameron to enjoy a spot of chillaxing…

Russell Brand makes a meal of things

He has fought with neighbors to build a recording studio in the Oxfordshire pub he bought – with locals pushing for major soundproofing. Now I notice the teetotaler wants to serve vegan food when the pub reopens after a refurb. But don’t all rush for a healthy treat – the council confirms that Russell’s Crown Inn in Pishill is not registered as a food business. Let’s hope that changes, otherwise you’ll need a picnic.

Crush of the week

She wore a dazzling white ball gown and glittering tiara as one of 15 debutants selected to attend Queen Charlotte’s Ball this year. But 20-year-old Ashelen Lund isn’t just a society belle — back home in Las Vegas, she’s a professional figure skater.

Last year, she found herself on extremely thin ice after getting an ankle infection so severe that her foot was feared to have to be amputated.

But with a happy twist, she tells me that before the prom, her dad was her dad, who is also a plastic surgeon—he performed emergency surgery that saved her foot and career.

“I’m so grateful to have been able to experience this with him,” Lund says, adding, “Debutantes are role models for the younger generations.”