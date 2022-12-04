EMILY PRESCOTT: The Serpent star Ellie Bamber cannot bear to watch herself act as its so ‘harrowing’

<!–

Others may praise her performances, but actress Ellie Bamber can’t comment on the TV shows she’s starred in… because she can barely bear to watch them.

Ellie, 25, star of The Serpent and The Trial Of Christine Keeler, says, “I don’t like looking at myself.” She adds that she got a screening link to her new movie, The Seven Sorrows Of Mary, but didn’t see it because it’s so gripping.

“I watched some Christine Keeler,” she says.

“I haven’t seen the last few episodes. Oh god… I watched some of The Serpent. I haven’t watched everything.’

He wrote the script for the hit film Gosford Park, but Julian Fellowes was not popular on set, it seems.

Its author, niece Jessica, whose Mitford Murders series could soon be turned into a TV show, remembers how Julian played a role as a “historical consultant” in the film, but was so eager to have everything perfect that he made every mistake. of cast and crew corrected. made – making them moan out loud.

Elle Dowling was the epitome of embarrassment when she missed half of the Christmas lights turn-on party at The Goring Hotel, a favorite of the Royal Family – after going to the wrong place.

Elle, who has modeled for Christian Louboutin, says she quickly realized her mistake when she started asking confused guests if they knew when Teddy the Shetland – the hotel’s “pony in residence” – would show up.

It was then that Elle discovered she was not at The Goring, but at The Gore hotel in Kensington.

She says, “I had to get a cab there and ended up at The Goring. But I actually missed the Shetland pony.’

His character Mr Bean once added his own touches to a priceless Whistler painting during his film adventures, so I wonder if Rowan Atkinson is allowed anywhere near his daughter Lily’s paintings?

Lily, 27, who describes herself as ‘self-taught’, paints in acrylics and her canvases are often decorated with nude bodies.

She recently launched her work online. It’s a change of direction from her previous work – she enjoyed a cameo in a Johnny English film starring her father as a hapless spy.

It may not be Palace etiquette to talk about money, but I have to report that King Charles made over £1 million selling 18 broodmares from his late mother at auction.

It has been speculated that the Royal Stud at Sandringham, where racehorses are bred, could become a museum of sorts, as Charles does not share his mother’s passion for racehorse breeding.

So much for the sport of kings!