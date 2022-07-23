EMILY PRESCOTT: Stanley Johnson speaks of the injustice of his son

Stanley Johnson was in rambunctious form at the Boisdale lunch prizes last week.

In an impromptu speech, the 81-year-old spoke of the injustice of his son’s demise. But, quite shockingly, I also heard him joke about squeezing people’s buttocks. This was surprising given that Boris was eventually felled for promoting a MP despite being warned of the MP’s alleged sexual misconduct.

It was also unfortunate given the fact that Tory MP Caroline Nokes recently spoke out against Stanley for hitting her ‘as hard as he could’ on her behind.

Stanley Johnson, left, pictured at the Boisdale Editors Lunch and Awards, along with Georgia Toffolo, right, spoke about the injustice of the conservative party that ousted his son

Boris Johnson, pictured left, was overthrown by the indiscretions of his deputy head whip, though Stanley, right, joked about squeezing the butt despite that controversy

A world tour can be exhausting, but Dua Lipa, 26, makes her as relaxing as possible. The Cold Heart singer takes her yoga teacher Annie Moves on tour to the US.

The Venezuelan yoga pro describes herself as a “movement facilitator” and “energy sprayer,” and while I have no idea what that means, I’m sure Annie will help keep Dua dancing.

Prince William surprised a former drug-dealing mobster by offering to write the foreword to his autobiography Blown Away.

The Royal first met Michael ‘Mick’ Fleming in January while visiting Burnley. Mick, who is now a pastor, tells me he was shocked when a call came in from the palace. He thought it was the soccer team, Crystal Palace, that called! Mick says: ‘I think, what does a football team call me for? They said, “Well, it’s His Royal Highness!” and I think, “This is an untrustworthy call!” ‘

Crush of the Week… Alex, bullrunner from Pamplona

Author Alexander Fiske-Harrison is nothing but brave! Here he is (in striped jacket) risking his life taking part in the infamous Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, ​​Spain, to raise sponsorship to fund girlfriend Klarina Pichler’s polo team, Las Sacras Romanas.

His selfless courage to avoid the runaway bulls earlier this month earns him my Crush of the Week award. As it turns out, Alexander, 46, is no stranger to big cocks – the Old Etonian was once crowned the pupil called to the headmaster’s office the most times in school history. Eton has since invited him to give lectures. “I was like, you’re inviting me back after you cursed me? After you tried to delete me three times!’ he smiles.